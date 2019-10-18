CBA system outage affects 8 million people – and means some people won't get paid on time

Peter Parks/ Getty Images People talk on their phones outside the Commonwealth Bank headquarters in Sydney. (Getty Images)

Workers expecting to receive their pay on Friday from companies that use the Commonwealth Bank to process payroll may not receive it in time due to the bank’s lengthy outage on Thursday.

“We have been working to restore the network systems overnight and they are now returning to normal,” the bank said on Friday morning.

“Some payments may be delayed appearing in accounts. We are working through the backlog as quickly as possible, but rest assured that all payments both into and out of customer accounts will be properly processed.”

“Payments from CBA accounts into other financial institutions have been sent today. If you are a customer of another financial institution, you should check with your bank or credit union on when these payments will be processed into your account.”

Technology publication iTnews reported that contractors working for the NSW government received messages from labour hire and recruitment agencies on Thursday night warning them that “while payrolls had been lodged, it was not clear when they would clear”.

“While Westpac is the NSW government’s transactional bank and employees on the state’s direct payroll are unlikely to have pay delays, pay deposited by external providers using the CBA could be delayed over the weekend because it will have missed batch runs at receiving banks,” iTnews said.

Earlier on Friday, the Commonwealth Bank warned customers of delays at branches and call centres as they worked through issues caused by the outage on Thursday that lasted more than six hours.

The issues impacted payments including PayID and BPAY services on the CommBank app and NetBank.

An estimated eight million people were affected by the outage that forced some branches to close early.

Some customers on Thursday complained on social media that they were unable to make payments because they could not transfer money from their savings account to their transaction account.

@CommBank so, here I am stuck at a servo, with a tankful of petrol …. I am unable to pay for …. guess I will be sleeping here the night then?? — DaleRodan (@DaleRodan) October 17, 2019

Need access to my bank accounts to be able to transfer money between my accounts. as we are travelling and I need to pay for today's accomodation, I hope you are going to fix it ASAP. If I will be forced to be homeless today, you are going to regret it, I promise.. — Ondra Fiala (@OndraFiala4) October 17, 2019

The CBA blamed the “internal system issues” on an “upgrade implemented on Thursday”.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience this is causing our customers. We want to assure customers that their accounts are safe,” he said.

Bankwest, a division of CBA, also experienced issues with some online banking services and call services unavailable.

I’m about to sit an exam and I’m going in on an empty stomach because you guys are incompetent. I’m done. I’m finally going to switch banks — Shinnelle O'Gilvie (@ShinnelleG) October 17, 2019

