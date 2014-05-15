CBA Smashed It Today

Shares in Australia’s largest bank, the Commonwealth Bank, today smashed through previous trading records, closing at an all time closing high of $80.99 on the ASX.

The close price was just shy of an earlier all time high of $81.29 a share reached earlier today.

CMC Chief Market Analyst Ric Spooner said the buying support is an “ongoing reaction to their quarterly result yesterday”.

Spooner said it was a “clean result”, adding banks are still returning a good dividend yield and achieving reasonable growth.

This ASX chart tracks CBA’s share price over the last ten years.

