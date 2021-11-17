The Commonwealth Bank has booked $2.2b in first-quarter profits, driven by mortgages and business loans

Commonwealth Bank CEO Matt Comyn. Photo: SMH/Louie Douvis

The Commonwealth Bank booked first-quarter profits of $2.2 billion, up 20% on the $1.8 billion it pocketed 12 months ago.

CBA said household deposits were up $20.4 billion over the quarter, while home lending was up $10.1 billion.

CBA CEO Matt Comyn said the bank remained focused on supporting its staff and customers during the quarter as they eye their post-pandemic recoveries.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Commonwealth Bank has reported a 20% rise in unaudited first quarter cash profit to $2.2 billion driven by above system growth in the key markets of deposits, home loans and business loans.

CBA CEO Matt Comyn said the bank remained tightly focused on supporting its staff and customers during the quarter as the recovery continued while delivering on its strategic agenda of developing more in-depth relationships driven by technology.

“Our focus on operational execution ensures we are well-placed to provide this support as activity restrictions continue to ease. This was reflected in strong, above-system volume growth in core markets in the first quarter of 2022, continued sound portfolio credit quality and balance sheet strength” Mr Comyn said in a statement.

The bank said provisions were “broadly unchanged” during the quarter, but the net interest margin was “considerably lower” driven by higher liquid holdings, fierce home loan competition and continued switching by borrowers switching to fixed rate loans.

The strong performance of Australia’s largest bank compares with its first quarter cash profit of $1.8 billion 12 months ago, with a $300 million increase in provisions for bad debts taken at the time weighing on the result and reflecting the uncertain outlook. It is a weaker performance than the average of the previous half by 9%, however, which was bolstered by a $604 million write-back.

CBA said household deposits were up $20.4 billion over the quarter or 1.1 times system, home lending was up $10.1 billion over the quarter or 1.2 times system and business lending was up $3.1 billion over the quarter or 1.5 times system.

Evans and Partners analyst Matthew Wilson said the bank appeared to be a key beneficiary of ongoing woes at Westpac but expressed concerns about its ability to maintain operational excellence while pursing its ambitions of becoming a platform.

“CBA at its sole, is a very effective home loan provider and deposit gatherer. The home loan cycle looks very tired,” Mr Wilson said.

Expenses were 1% lower on falling remediation costs but 3% higher after excluding remediation on higher staffing costs due to lower annual leave use, higher surge staffing and a longer quarter.

CBA took a loan impairment expense of $103 million in the quarter equivalent to 5 basis points of gross loans and acceptances. The value and mix of provisions was unchanged at $6.2 billion with $900 million in individual provisions and $5.3 billion in collective provisions.

Consumer arrears were lower supported by fewer opportunities to spend with many customers in lockdown for at least part of the reporting period. The bank also revealed that around 10,000 customers or 1%of the portfolio took advantage of revised temporary loan deferral arrangements.

The bank also reported a common equity tier one (CET1) ratio of 12.5% down from its sector leading ratio of 13.1% at the full-year result with around 79 basis points coming out to pay for the second half dividend.

CBA will momentarily take second place to NAB for CET1 which reported a CET1 of 13% at its full-year result last week but is yet to pay its second half dividend or complete its $2 billion share buyback.

Commonwealth Bank unveiled a 19.8% increase in cash profit to $8.65 billion at the full-year result in August and showered its shareholders with close to $10 billion in capital paying out $3.5 billion in dividends and launching a monster $6 billion buyback.

CET1 at the bank will fall to 11.2% once the $6 billion buyback completed in October is accounted for, slicing another 133 basis points from its stash of capital, however it is expected to add another 39 to 49 basis points after the sales of Colonial First State and CommInsure General Insurance. The figure will remain well ahead of the prudential regulator’s ‘unquestionably strong’ benchmark of 10.5%.

This story first appeared in the Australian Financial Review. Read it here or follow BusinessInsider Australia on Facebook.

— Afr.com