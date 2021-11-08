The Commonwealth Bank has bought a stake in US firm H2O.ai as part of a plan to become an ‘AI superpower’

CBA CEO Matt Comyn. Photo: Getty

The Commonwealth Bank has partnered with Silicon Valley artificial intelligence firm H2O.ai as part of a tech strategy the bank hopes will see it launch serious competition in the face of buy now, pay later rivals like Afterpay and other emerging fintech disruptors.

CBA announced the partnership on Monday, after reports suggested the bank had taken a minority stake in the Silicon Valley firm following its lead on a $US100 million (SU$134 million) funding round.

Beyond the investment, though, CBA will roll out H2O.ai’s AI and machine learning tech — namely, the firm’s “AI Cloud” product — across its banking services to better deliver targeted offers and promotions to both its retail and business banking customers.

The roll out will see a full team of machine learning engineers and products specialists work full time on developing AI solutions for the bank.

CBA CEO Matt Comyn said the deal will accelerate the bank’s ability to deliver on its promise to offer customers a suite of more “personalised experiences”.

“The partnership will further differentiate and extend our artificial intelligence capability to better anticipate customer needs, and reimagine products and digital experiences to meet those needs,” Comyn said.

The partnership is just the latest in a series of tech advances made by the bank, which last week announced that its customers would soon be able to buy and hold crypto assets through the CommBank app as part of a pilot program.

Both announcements emerge as part of a new tech-centric strategy revealed by Comyn in May, in response to the success of the buy now, pay later space.

At the time, the bank said it would move beyond pushing traditional banking products like loans and savings accounts to instead create a digital ecosystem of products and services targeted at retailers and business customers that could each integrate with one another, like eBay or Afterpay.

CBA still retains the lion’s share of users in Australia, with about 10 million across its retail products and 700,000 business customers, compared to Afterpay’s 3.5 million retail users, and 35,000 merchants.

Now, it wants to mount a challenge in the face of Big Tech, too.

To do so, H2O.ai Founder and CEO Sri Ambati plans to make Australia’s biggest bank an “AI superpower”.

“This strategic partnership between the leading global AI Cloud movement and Australia’s largest bank will unleash the juggernaut of co-innovation in AI for Payments and further democratise AI with trust and freedom,” Ambati said.

“Our vision is not only to make CBA an AI superpower but make Australia an AI nation as we move to life after Covid,” he said. “This will be fun.”

The partnership has seen CBA become an exclusive services partner to H2O.ai in Australia and New Zealand.

Materially, that means offering the bank’s customers more acute and relevant offers across its banking ecosystem, and offering next-gen spending insights, says CBA’s chief data and analytics officer Dr Andrew McMullan.

“Through this partnership, we will be able to better help customers find personalised and relevant offers to save money while they shop across platforms like Little Birdie, Karta, CommBank Rewards, and Klarna, while at the same time driving sales for merchants,” Dr McMullan said.

“H2O.ai will also help us to better predict bills and forecast cash flows for both retail and business customers so they can plan ahead,” he said.

“Customers want to be in control, and through the combination of our award winning app, powered by artificial intelligence, we can deliver products and services in the moment to manage unexpected expenses or irregular incomes.”

Dr McMullan said the bank hopes to help its making better informed decisions about how they can reduce and offset their energy usage and carbon footprint.

“We will be using our AI models to orchestrate a range of services available across the CBA ecosystem for customers,” he said, “including through our own products like the Green Loan to help homeowners finance solar or a battery, or through recently announced partnerships such as Amber Energy and CoGo.”

Comyn said he hopes the partnership will also see the bank become Australia’s most trusted. He said AI has become a key part of getting there, as it comes to play a crucial role in fraud protection, lending and risk management.

“To do this in an increasingly digital world, artificial intelligence is playing an even more important role in delivering personalised and relevant experiences,” Comyn said.

“When these experiences drive demonstrably better outcomes for customers, this builds trust, confidence, and ultimately engagement — and the more our customers engage with us, the better we are able to anticipate their needs.”