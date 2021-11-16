CBA wants to offer Gen Z and millennial shoppers the TikTok of online retail to lure them into its digital ecosystem

Commonwealth Bank CEO Matt Comyn. Photo: Getty

Cheddar, a new app partnering with the Commonwealth Bank, wants to meet the demands of young Australians increasingly interested in deal hunting.

It’s the second of two retail offerings efforts launched by the bank in the retail sector this week, where CBA hopes to compete for the relationships BNPL players like Afterpay are fostering with merchants and customers.

Both emerge as the latest in a flurry of competitive modernisation efforts launched by the bank, which is trying to cover every technological base in the market, after the bank made significant recent investments in crypto and AI.

E-commerce has become a core component of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s ever-expanding digital ecosystem, as it continues to launch features in a bid to coax young users away from its buy now, pay later competitors.

The latest of the bank’s forays into online retail came on Tuesday with the launch of a new app called Cheddar, courtesy of its venture-scaling entity x15ventures.

The app pitches itself as a deal discovery marketplace that rewards “Gen Z and millennial Australians” for shopping, while promising brands an opportunity to curb their marketing budgets using similar AI technologies to those seen on TikTok and Instagram.

Young customers on the platform will be served “bite-sized”, curated content on the app in keeping with the anticipation the cohort has come to expect, the bank says.

Helen Hey, managing director at Cheddar, said the real win will be for retailers, who can be assured that “relevant” consumers are engaging with their content at scale. At launch, there will be 600 partners, including Menulog, Under Armour, and Net-a-Porter.

“As an ex-marketer and e-commerce business owner, I was frustrated with how much money I was wasting acquiring customers who weren’t really engaging with my brand,” Hey said.

“Cheddar changes the model in a way that works better for both retailers and consumers. We’ve built a platform that’s native to how Gen Z approaches life, not just shopping — I like to think of it as “You do you, and we’ll sort the rewards”.

Toby Norton-Smith, managing director at CBA’s x15ventures, said the app was designed to meet the specific online shopping habits of young Australians, with more than 1,000 of them consulting on the app’s design through its pilot program.

“Our research shows two distinct behaviours in Gen-Z shoppers: ‘deal hacking’ involving loyalty email signups, multiple tabs and coupon codes, and ‘digital window shopping’ finding inspiration through social and branded content,” Norton-Smith said.

“Cheddar offers the benefits of both — it aggregates and serves up the best deals, but is delivered in a way that’s shareable, engaging and actually feels fun.”

The announcement is just one part of the bank’s efforts to compete with its buy now, pay later competitors for real estate in the retail deals space, by going further to add a user-experience akin to used clothing marketplaces like Grailed and Depop, where more than 80% of users are under 30.

To cater to its broader user base, CBA bought a 23% stake in the online shopping startup Little Birdie earlier in the year, which offers a similar range of features to a broader cross-section of demographics.

Under the newly-created “For You” tab in the bank’s app, customers can now access a range of deals across the internet from more than 700,000 business customers.

Early in the piece, the bank’s expansive digital ecosystem has yet to find any material love or success. But CBA CEO Matt Comyn seems content with sticking with the strategy, which only really differs from those of its competitors in terms of quantity and scope.

“Little Birdie will bring customers the best shopping deals from across the internet and will help to connect our 7.5 million digitally active customers with our 700k business customers,” Comyn said.

“Combined with our 50-50 partnership with Klarna in Australia and StepPay, CBA’s recently announced buy now, pay later offering, we have a highly differentiated platform to help business customers grow and retail customers save money,” he said.

“Deals and offers, integrated with CBA’s goal savings products, will help customers save for a special purchase in a completely different way.”

Whether or not CBA’s customers actually engage with its new retail offering is unlikely to rattle its position in the broader market, at least in the short term.

The bank continues to retain the lion’s share of financial users in Australia, with about 10 million across its retail products, 700,000 business customers, compared to Afterpay’s 3.5 million retail users, and 35,000 merchants.

It continues to launch efforts to keep them on the platform, too. In the last month alone, the bank has made a raft of scattershot announcements to modernise its product offering.

From the integration of crypto assets into its CommBank app, to a major investment in AI, Comyn says he’s determined to make CBA a digital-first financial monolith on all fronts.