CBA is betting Australia's housing affordability crisis will see buyers turn to the 'rent-to-buy' model, as it backs startup OwnHome to the tune of $31 million.

CBA has joined a range of investors in backing OwnHome to the tune of $31 million.

The startup offers customers the opportunity to fork out as little as a tenth of the average deposit to move into their own home.

It’s a model that thrust San Francisco-based prop-tech startup Divvy Homes to unicorn status in August last year.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia is among a consortium of backers convinced that a “rent-to-own” iteration of the buy now, pay later model could offer a solution to homeowners desperate to break into Australia’s frothy housing market with its backing of property-tech startup, OwnHome.

CBA, through its x15ventures investment vehicle, joined venture capitalists at Square Peg, Global Founders Capital, Entree Capital, AfterWork, and Possible Ventures in backing new property technology startup OwnHome with a $31 million funding round.

OwnHome’s rent-to-own model has so far seen varying levels of success in the US, and investors are banking on the fact young people stuck on the merry-go-round of Australia’s rental market will jump at the opportunity to take on greater credit risks, if it means getting to own a home sooner.

The sell is a straightforward one: OwnHome buys a property on behalf of its customer and handles the deposit, stamp duty or any other land tax. The customer is then left with a 1.5% fee, and gets to move straight into the place.

In theory, the initial outlay required to move into a new home would only be about a tenth of what a buyer might have to pay for the average deposit. In practice, according to CBA, customers would be required to pay minimum repayments to build their deposits over time.

Then, after “three to seven years”, customers have the option to buy their home at a pre-agreed price and put the accrued deposit toward their purchase. The credit structure from that point is unclear.

Over in the US, proptech startup Divvy Homes has capitalised on a near-identical play. The San Francisco-based startup was last August valued at $2 billion, after raising $200 million in equity financing co-led by Tiger Global Management and Caffeinated Capital.

The Divvy Home blueprint is a little clearer, though. Like OwnHome, Divvy Homes customers sign up with the company, which buys a home on their behalf. Those customers are then offered the opportunity to put up to a quarter of the value of their monthly repayments toward a deposit for the home over a three-year lease period.

According to Adena Hefets, co-founder and CEO of Divvy Homes, the company’s customers save about 10% of the value of their home over their three-year lease, at which point they can apply for a mortgage, or walk away with whatever they’ve managed to pocket in savings.

Toby Norton-Smith, managing director at x15ventures, drove the pitch for the model in Australia — and OwnHome more specifically — with an emphasis on the housing affordability chaos, framing the bank’s investment as one borne of altruism.

“We believe OwnHome will provide an alternative path to home ownership, particularly for first-home buyers who are responsible savers but aren’t able to rely on the bank of mum and dad for help with the deposit,” Norton-Smith said.

“This is a particularly satisfying investment to make, given we’ve worked with the OwnHome team since they first founded and launched with the support of our Xccelerate program, and because our strategic VC partner SquarePeg is leading the round,” he said.

According to OwnHome, some 3,500 applicants have already signed up to its waiting list, with plans to purchase about 200 properties already underway.

OwnHome co-founder James Bowe said the team has seen rapid growth over the last year, and has recently expanded into the Queensland property market, with the help of CBA’s Xccelerate2020 fund.

“Xccelerate2020 helped set us up for success in the early days of OwnHome, providing us with the funds and expertise to take us from a small team to a growing alternative for those eager to secure their path to home ownership today,” Bowe said.

“As we scale and shape the model in Australia we will continue to benefit significantly from the support of like-minded partners in CBA and x15, who share our mission to help more people on the road to homeownership.”