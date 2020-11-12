Cazzie David says Pete Davidson dumped her in a text message just one day before she learned he was dating Ariana Grande through Instagram

C Flanigan / Getty Images Pete Davidson and Cazzie David dated for two years before parting ways.

Cazzie David said Pete Davidson broke off their 2 1/2-year relationship with a text message the day before she learned he’d moved on with Ariana Grande.

On Wednesday, David told the Los Angeles Times that she initiated a break from the comedian but called him shortly afterward to rekindle the relationship – only to learn he was “the happiest he had ever been.”

She said he permanently ended their relationship via text message two days later.

David said she then found out about his and Grande’s romance on Instagram 24 hours later and saw photos showing that he’d covered his tattoos inspired by her.

Cazzie David is pulling the curtain back on her sudden split from Pete Davidson in 2018.

The 26-year-old author and actress, who wrote about the split in her upcoming essay collection titled “No One Asked for This,” spoke about the aftermath of the breakup with the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday.

After she took a brief break from her 2 1/2-year relationship with the “Saturday Night Live” comedian in 2018, she said she quickly backpedaled and realised that it wasn’t what she wanted.

But when she called him days later to rekindle the relationship, he told her that he was “the happiest he had ever been.”

Two days later, she said he broke up with her for good via a text message.

Within 24 hours, she said she learned through Instagram he’d moved on with Ariana Grande and saw a photo showing that Davidson had covered his tattoos that were inspired by her â€” which included a cartoon portrait of David on his arm and her name on his ring finger.

Jason LaVeris / Getty Images Davidson reportedly broke up with David via text message.

David told the Los Angeles Times that she had to fly to her younger sister’s college graduation in Boston with her dad, the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” writer and star Larry David, after finding out. She said she was shaking “uncontrollably in his arms for the entire flight.”

Once they arrived in the hotel room, Cazzie David said she huddled in the bathroom to cry, smoked marijuana, and fell asleep, only to wake up “screaming in agony.”

David said her father tried to pull her out of the rut.

“CAZZIE, COME ON!” she recalled the “Seinfeld” creator telling her. “YOUR ANCESTORS SURVIVED THE HOLOCAUST!”

David said Grande’s fans sent her nasty messages through social media, insulting her and comparing her with the pop star.

She said she couldn’t help but picture Davidson and Grande “immediately falling in love, accompanied by audio of her baby voice whispering sweet nothings in his ear, dubbed over his past declarations of love and trust to me.”

On May 16, 2018, several days after his first date and kiss with Grande, Davidson publicly confirmed that he and David had broken up.

“Very talented girl â€” she’ll be great and she’ll be fine,” he said on an episode of Complex’s “Open Late With Peter Rosenberg.”

He added, “Yeah, I think she’ll be OK.”

Davidson and Grande got engaged weeks after they began dating, and the comedian got numerous tattoos inspired by the pop star (which have since been covered). Ultimately, they called off their engagement five months after they started dating.

Vivien Killilea/David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Davidson and Ariana Grande broke off their engagement in 2018.

Two years later, David said she saw the breakup as a “really pivotal moment” in her life but acknowledged that she still had mixed emotions about sharing her experience.

“Writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me. Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it?” she said.

David added, “But there’s nothing that’s gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that.”

She also confirmed that she and Davidson â€” who’s since been romantically linked to celebrities including Margaret Qualley, Kate Beckinsale, and Kaia Gerber â€” were friends again. David said she showed him the essay and even thanked him in the acknowledgments.

“Pete. I love you … Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me,” she wrote, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“No One Asked for This” will be released on November 17.

