Cayne, With $400M Left, Still Playing A Lot Of Bridge

Where was Jimmy Cayne on this first, painful anniversary on the quick demise of Bear Stearns? Off playing bridge, according to The New York Post, who tracked him down at a tournament in Houston.

“Bridge is what I do a lot, and when the weather permits I play a lot of golf,” he told the paper. He didn’t say much else, probably because he knew they wouldn’t put all his cussing in print.

He can do that, perhaps, because while he took a monster hit when the firm went the fire-sale route, he still has about $400 million.

At least his ex-employees at Bear don’t have to spend too much time worrying about where their former chief’s next meal, or cigar, will come from.

Cayne’s quiet time, though, may be coming to an end as Bill Cohan’s House of Cards hits the bookstores. Many Bear people say many horrible things about their boss and he’s going to be asked about, a lot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.