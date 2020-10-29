You can now apply to work remotely from the Cayman Islands — if you earn more than $100,000 a year

Shutterstock

For those with a salary of at least $US100,000 a year (or $US150,000 for married couples and domestic partnerships) the Cayman Islands is willing to grant a certificate to work there for two years.

In order to apply, workers must submit proof of health insurance, a criminal background check, a valid passport, and notarized bank letter.

COVID-19 cases have been low in the country, with only 239 confirmed cases as of October 27.

Barbados, Bermuda, and Anguilla have their own versions of a remote work program.

Workers looking for a change from their home office can now live on the Cayman Islands â€” if they earn at least $US100,00 a year,CNBC reports.

The Global Citizen Concierge Program, which applies to all three islands, allows people from around the globe to apply for a 2-year certificate that enables them to work there. With many people getting the green light to continue remote work, the opportunity to do some from the Caymans will likely catch the eye of some of them.

“Having reduced the threat of COVID-19 to near zero, the Cayman Islands offers the perfect oasis for persons with a remote working lifestyle to experience the Caymankind way of life,” Moses I. Kirkconnell, Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism for the Cayman Islands, said in a statement.

Since the pandemic began, the Cayman Islands have had 239 cases and one death, according to the Ministry of Health, Environment, Culture, and Housing for the islands. Most social-distancing efforts have been relaxed for the time being, but masks are still required on public transit and in airports.

The required earnings threshold for the remote work program goes up for those in marriages (or domestic partnerships), or people with kids (or other dependents), at $US150,000 and $US180,000, respectively. There is also a $US1,469 fee per year for two people, along with $US500 per dependent. Applicants must provide a valid passport, notarized bank letter, proof of health insurance, and a criminal background check, and a form that can be found on the program’s official website, according to CNBC.

If approved, visitors still have to follow the country’s rules to entry, which include two COVID-19 tests and a 14-day quarantine. Workers can either stay at a resort or private residence during the quarantine.

Once workers are in the country, they can come and go, but must spend a minimum of 90 days a year on the islands.

The Cayman Islands aren’t the only country allowing remote workers in the country as the pandemic goes on.

Anguilla,Bermuda, and Barbados also have programs allowing people to work remotely as a way to help pour money back in their economies that are dependent on tourism.

