The Cleveland Cavaliers Shocked Everyone By Taking Dion Waiters 4th-Overall In The NBA Draft

Most draft projections had the Cleveland Cavaliers selecting either Harrison Barnes, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist or Thomas Robinson at No. 4, but the Cavaliers made the boldest pick in the draft thus far by taking former Syracuse sixth man Dion Waiters. The Cavaliers reportedly tried to move up to No. 2 by offering the Charlotte Bobcats the fourth, 24th and a second-round pick, but Charlotte elected stay at No. 2 and take Michael Kidd Gilchrist.



Waiters never started a single game for Syracuse, and did not take part in the NBA draft combine after receiving a lottery promise. He joins Marvin Williams as a lottery pick never to start a college game.

UPDATE: Cleveland has reportedly made the first trade in the draft, agreeing to send the No. 24, 33 and 34 picks to Dallas for the Mavericks’ selection at No. 17, Tyler Zeller. Getting a big man later in the draft clears up some of the mystery surrounding the Waiters pick.

Toronto made some waves by taking off-guard Terrence Ross at No. 9. His stock had risen with NBA scouts, but he likely would have been available later in the round if the Raptors had traded down.

Here’s the complete top-10:

1. Anthony Davis, New Orleans

2. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Charlotte

3. Bradley Beal, Washington

4. Dion Waiters, Cleveland

5. Thomas Robinson, Sacramento

6. Damian Lillard, Portland

7. Harrison Barnes, Golden State

8. Terrence Ross, Toronto

9. Andre Drummond, Detroit

10. Austin Rivers, New Orleans

