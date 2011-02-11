The Cavaliers Have Fallen Further Than Any Team In NBA History

Photo: AP

Last night the Cleveland Cavaliers lost their 26th straight game, extending the longest losing streak in NBA history. The streak also matches the 1976-77 Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the longest losing streak ever among the four major North American sports.But what is truly amazing is just how far the Cavs have fallen since LeBron James took his talents to South Beach.



Last year, with LeBron, the Cavs finished 61-21. It was just the 64th time in NBA history that a team won 60 games in a season. This year, the Cavs are 8-45 and are on pace to win just 12 games.

They have already guaranteed themselves a losing season, becoming the first team in NBA history (in a non-strike-shortened season) to post a losing record after winning at least 60 games the year before*.

The Cavs are also on pace to finish 49 games worse than they did last year. That would shatter the previous record which occurred when the 2004-05 Pacers (44-38) won 17 games fewer than they did the year before (61-21).

Never has the NBA seen a team fall so far, so quickly. And that alone should lead to LeBron James receiving this year’s MVP award at the end of the season.

*The 1998-99 Chicago Bulls finished 13-37

All data via Basketball-Reference.com



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.