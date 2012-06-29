'U-S-A! U-S-A!' Watch The Crowd React To An Air Force Veteran Getting Drafted Last Night

There was a great moment early in the second round of Thursday night’s NBA Draft.



The Cleveland Cavaliers, who appear to be sending the pick to the Dallas Mavericks, took Florida State senior forward Bernard James with the 34th overall pick.

James, the oldest player drafted this year at the age of 27, served six years in the United States Air Force and three tours overseas prior to attending FSU. James was stationed in Iraq, Afghanistan and Qatar.

The Prudential centre crowd in Newark, New Jersey, reacted accordingly (via Larry Brown Sports).

