The Cavaliers are in trouble even with their Big 3 healthy

Kyrie Irving missed most of Sunday’s win over the Thunder with flu-like symptoms, marking just the second time since the end of December that the Cavaliers have been without their Big 3 (Irving, Kevin Love, LeBron James) for most of a game. That the three are healthy and playing well together, has some believing the Cavs are a legit threat to the Warriors, but a closer look suggests Cleveland is still miles behind Golden State.

When the Cavs’ Big 3 play together this season, Cleveland is 21-6. That projects to a very good 64 wins over a full 82-game season. However, that is still 13 wins behind the Warriors’ Big 3 (Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson) who are 46-3 this season when all three play. That projects to 77-5 over a full season.

Here is how the NBA’s top four teams compare when their three best players are on the court together. Even when the Cavs are healthy, it is still the Warriors’ world and everybody else is just living in it.

