Caviar could lose its luxury status as the global market is expected to grow to $560 billion by 2025

Caviar may be known as a luxury for the rich, but the food has become cheaper and more accessible in recent years.

Madagascar has become one of the new caviar hotspots, thanks in part to a French company that opened a fish farm in 2009.

Caviar consumption is also up in the United States, and one sturgeon farmer in Florida is trying to keep up with demand.

Caviar has long been seen as an hors d’oeuvre reserved for the rich.

But the shiny, black pearls are no longer a rare delicacy, with caviar farms popping up everywhere from Madagascar to Florida.

In recent years, the luxury snack has become cheaper and more accessible than ever, with the global caviar market expected to reach $US560 million by 2025.

Madagascar is becoming one of the world’s caviar hotspots.

Africa’s first and only caviar farm is located in the highlands of Madagascar, 4,500 feet above sea level.

Drawn by the cool waters and inexpensive labour, three French entrepreneurs started the floating farm at Lake Mantasoa in 2009. They named it Acipenser, after a species of sturgeon commonly harvested for caviar.

Launching the business was a risk. Although Madagascar is no stranger to luxury products, the country still struggles with poverty, with 75% of the population living on less than $US2 a day. The nation also has the world’s fourth-highest rate of chronic malnutrition.

Their buttery caviar – which sells for about $US50 an ounce – is an almost unaffordable item for many in the island nation. And on top of that, sturgeon aren’t even native to the island. The trio imported their first batch of fertilised sturgeon eggs in 2013.

“Friends thought we were crazy,” Delphyne Dabezies, one of the founders of the farm, told Reuters.

“Even our closest friends said, ‘Ridiculous, caviar in Madagascar – what’s next, salmon in the desert?’ Lots of them laughed.”

But 10 years later, her company’s caviar brand Rova Caviar has not just become the toast of Madagascar’s luxury food scene – it’s making waves in Paris.

In 2019 the company produced almost 5,000 kilograms of its caviar for export, mostly to France.

Dabezies told Reuters she hopes to double production in the next five years as her farm introduces caviar from five other varieties of sturgeon.

Caviar consumption is also rising in the United States

Rova Caviar also exports to the United States, where caviar consumption is on the rise.

US caviar imports totaled $US1.69 billion through November 2019 – a more than 3.5% increase from the year before.

The growing demand in the US is helping another caviar farm stay afloat.

Sturgeon AquaFarms in Bascom, Florida, specialises in growing beluga sturgeon – a species native to the Caspian Sea that was facing extinction in 2004 due to overfishing.

As a result, the US Fish and Wildlife Service decided to ban imports of beluga sturgeon – but not before Sturgeon AquaFarms owner Mark Zaslavsky transported a few of the coveted fish over to the US.

Now, Sturgeon AquaFarms is the only business allowed to farm beluga in the country. And the farm produces more beluga sturgeon than what are believed to currently exist in the Caspian Sea.

“All this beluga that you see here originated from original fish which we brought here in 2003 and 2004,” Zaslavsky told Business Insider Today.

At the farm, sturgeon grow in tanks for multiple years before they are harvested for caviar by removing the entire egg sac. The roe is then added to a salt mixture to make the farm’s own brand of caviar, sold online during the spring and at its retail store in Manhattan.

The farm still has to compete with cheaper caviar from China flooding the market. But as the cost of caviar drops, people around the world are finally getting a taste of this once exclusive item.

