There's a massive cave in Mexico that's filled with thousands of birds

Sótano de las Golondrinas, or Cave of Swallows, is the largest pit cave in the world — an over 1,200-foot drop from top to bottom.

It’s also home to thousands of birds, who spiral out of the cave’s mouth each day at sunrise, a sight that is popular with tourists. The cave is also a hot spot for adventure-seekers, who BASE jump or rappel down the cave’s walls.

Written by Chloe Miller and produced by Chelsea Pineda

