A 'cave house' blasted into the side of a mountain in Arizona is on the market for just under $1 million. Here's a look inside.

In the Mule Mountains in Bisbee, Arizona, sits a nearly 3,000-square-foot cave home.

The home’s origin dates back to 1985 when a couple, who fell in love with the area, decided to blast away at the rock on the side of a mountain to carve out a home.

According to a video by HGTV, the couple spent 15 years working on the project. They sold it in 2018 to its current owner for $US987,000. It’s now back on the market for $US998,500.

The 37-acre property, which is filled with plants, trees, and natural pools, includes a two-level guest house and a small studio in addition to the cave house.

Keep reading for a look inside the unique home.

According to a 2012 report by Forbes, the property in Bisbee, Arizona, is referred to as the “Cave House” by locals.

Source: Forbes

Bisbee is a historic city in Arizona that’s known for its copper-mining past. It’s home to 5,261 people and has a median home value of $US127,000.

Elizabeth Beard/Getty Images

Source: Discover Bisbee, Niche

According to a video by HGTV, the cave home is elevated 5,300 feet and stays between 68 and 70 degrees year round.

Source: HGTV

The front door opens up to a sunroom, which doubles as a bedroom. It was built around the entrance of the cave.



Source:





Tierra Antigua Realty



In the video, the home is described as having an L-shape with one hallway leading into the cave and another leading out.

Source: HGTV

Additional areas like the kitchen and dining room were added blast by blast off to the sides of the hallway. Each blast gave the couple around “10 feet in,10 feet up, and 10 feet wide,” according to the video.

Source: HGTV

Listing agent Robert Maloney told Business Insider that there are two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the cave home.



Source:





Tierra Antigua Realty



It spans 2,568 square feet.

Source: Tierra Antigua Realty

Detailed finishes, like a winding metal staircase in the living room, complement the cave’s calm and inviting atmosphere.



Source:





Tierra Antigua Realty



That winding staircase leads up to a cosy bedroom loft.



Source:





Tierra Antigua Realty



According to HGTV, the cave’s exit is 15 feet higher than its entrance.

Source: HGTV

Outside, the 37-acre property boasts a two-level guest house.

Source: Tierra Antigua Realty

According to Maloney, the guest house has two bedrooms and one bathroom.



Source:





Tierra Antigua Realty



There’s also a small studio next to an RV shed.

Source: Tierra Antigua Realty

In the studio, the kitchen area is located in the front while the bed and living area are toward the back.



Source:





Tierra Antigua Realty



The property is filled with plants, trees, animal life, and natural pools that create waterfalls.

Source: Tierra Antigua Realty

The couple who first built the house sold it in 2018 to its current owner for $US987,000. It’s now back on the market, asking $US998,500.

Source: Zillow

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.