You could stay in a cave house in Greece that features a whirlpool and breathtaking views of the sea

Laskarina/Airbnb The traditional Cycladic home is carved into the island’s cliffs.

People are still dreaming of vacations, and during lockdowns, a cave home in Greece became one of Airbnb’s most wished-listed properties.

The two-bedroom home features a whirlpool and picturesque views of the water.

At the time of writing, the home is available for $US429 a night and can accommodate four people.

Guests would never know that this luxury Airbnb home once served as a bakery to its surrounding village of Oia, Greece.

That’s because the property’s whirlpool and views are the main attraction. This traditional Greek home is carved into the cliffside of the northwestern tip of Santorini, and guests can rent the Airbnb for $US429 a night.

Thousands of people around the world added the home to their Airbnb wish lists between March 2 and May 11.

It’s easy to see why this cave home made the list.

The two-bedroom home features breathtaking views of the ocean and a simple, but stylish, interior.

Laskarina/Airbnb The entrance to the cave home.

The home is in the typical Greek Cycladic architecture.

The Cyclades are a group of islands in the Aegean Sea, and it’s famous for whitewashed walls with sprinkles of colours, like blue and red.

The home has a private terrace where guests can enjoy a dip in the pool or a nice meal.

Laskarina/Airbnb The outdoor terrace has two levels.

According to the listing, the home sits in the centre of Oia, Greece, a small village on the Santorini island.

The home overlooks a vast caldera filled with water, which connects to the Aegean Sea.

This particular cave home was once the village’s bakery. It’s since been renovated by a family of architects, according to the listing.

A small whirlpool overlooks the Santorini caldera, which is a submerged crater filled with water.

Laskarina/Airbnb The pool is even carved into the mountainside.

From inside the whirlpool, guests can enjoy the sunset across the water.

Guests walk through the bright red doors and into a spacious living room.

Laskarina/Airbnb The home has two beds, which can accommodate four people.

The interior of the home is an off-white colour, which creates an airy and cosy atmosphere.

Laskarina/Airbnb The living room features a wraparound bench and coffee table.

The interior features curved walls and hallways, typical of Cycladic architecture.

Laskarina/Airbnb A kitchen features a window overlooking the sea.

The oak table can accommodate six diners. The kitchen features two windows, one looking outside and another inside the home.

The master bedroom features a private entrance.

Laskarina/Airbnb The private entrance leads to this master bedroom, which features two windows and a queen-sized bed.

Two windows fill the secluded bedroom with light during the day.

While the other room is a bit cozier.

Laskarina/Airbnb The room sits below the main level of the house.

The private room was once the home’s cistern or watering tank. Now, it’s home to an emperor-sized bed.

But the best part of the home is when you step out on the terrace.

Laskarina/Airbnb The red doorway leading out to the terrace. To the right are steps to the cave bedroom.

The terrace is two levels. The top level features lounge chairs and the lower level is where guests can enjoy the pool.

Laskarina/Airbnb The terrace is the best place to enjoy the sunset.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner can be enjoyed from the terrace.

Laskarina/Airbnb The whitewashed walls create an even greater contrast from the deep blue sea.

The home is available for $US429 a night at the time of writing and can accommodate four people.

Laskarina/Airbnb Laskarina, the host, will gladly welcome you to her traditional Cycladic home.

