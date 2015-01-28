Here's What Happens When America's Biggest Ferrari Collectors Bring Their Favourite Toys To Palm Beach

Dozens of rare and vintage Ferraris — and the people who love them — gathered on the lawn at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach on a drizzly Saturday for the 24th annual Cavallino Classic.

The event, one of the largest conventions of Ferrari owners and enthusiasts in the world, featured millions of dollars’ worth of cars, many more than a half-century old, that had been painstakingly restored.

Teams of judges put the 150 cars through their paces, checking for authenticity, functionality, and appearance.

Even the rain couldn’t stop onlookers from crowding the field.

