Here's What Happens When America's Biggest Ferrari Collectors Bring Their Favourite Toys To Palm Beach

Dozens of rare and vintage Ferraris — and the people who love them — gathered on the lawn at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach on a drizzly Saturday for the 24th annual Cavallino Classic.
The event, one of the largest conventions of Ferrari owners and enthusiasts in the world, featured millions of dollars’ worth of cars, many more than a half-century old, that had been painstakingly restored.
Teams of judges put the 150 cars through their paces, checking for authenticity, functionality, and appearance.
Even the rain couldn’t stop onlookers from crowding the field.
The Cavallino Classic is one of the biggest annual gatherings of Ferrari owners. This year, around 150 cars were present on the lawn of the Breakers hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.
The top of the field holds a dozen of the most prestigious cars at the event. Many have important racing histories, or are incredibly rare.
This 1953 Ferrari 375 Spider by Pinin Farina was raced in Argentina in the 1950s, and was one of only 15 such Ferraris made by the design firm.
One of the most impressive cars on the upper field was this 250 GTO. Worth an estimated $30 million, the Ferrari made headlines when its owner, investor Christopher Cox, allegedly collided with another vehicle while driving in France.
We spotted multimillionaire Ferrari collector Preston Henn presenting his 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Competizione Speciale to the judges. The bright yellow car is worth a reported $75 million.
Henn himself got in the driver's seat to turn on the engine while the drivers awarded points for authenticity and functionality.
The 1965 Ferrari 166 P / 206 SP Dino won 'best in show' at the Cavallino Classic. We snapped this photo of the car the next day at Donald Trump's Mar a Lago club, where it was once again on display.
The 250 GT Berlinetta was one of just 7 'interim' long-wheelbase coupés made by the company in 1959.
Things were pretty soggy on the lawn. This 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta had its wheels covered for protection from the rain.
So did the 1954 Ferrari 375 MM PF Speciale, which won 'best in show' at the 2014 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the most prestigious classic car show in the world. It was originally built for film director Roberto Rosselini.
There were tons of spectators with cameras milling around. At $100, tickets weren't cheap, but no one seemed to mind.
But they weren't the only ones inspecting the cars. Judges walked around in pairs, spending 15 or 20 minutes studying each vehicle. They checked headlights, turn signals, and tons of other details.
Not all of the Ferraris on display had impressive histories. A French-born artist turned this FF into a piece of art.
This year's event paid special homage to the Ferrari 375 MM, which was produced between 1953 and 1955.
The hood of this 250 Europa GT was opened for the judges. This one-of-a-kind model was manufactured in 1954 by Vignale for Princess Liliane de Rethy of Belgium. It won 'best of show' in the GT category.
In a departure from standard Ferrari red, this 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet SI by Pinin Farina was dashing in Belgian yellow.
One of the coolest little cars on the field was this bright blue Dino 246 GT from 1973. Ferrari produced cars under the Dino name from 1968 to 1976. The little sports cars were meant to be a (relatively) low-priced alternative, but were eventually abandoned.
The 308 GTB series replaced the Dino in the 1970s. These boxy cars were a departure from Ferrari's classic curves.
