An Incredible Collection Of Ferraris Was On Display In Palm Beach This Weekend

Thousands of Ferrari lovers flocked to Palm Beach this weekend for the annual Cavallino Classic, one of the largest Ferrari conventions in the world.The centrepiece of the event was the Concorso d’Eleganza at the Breakers Hotel on Saturday morning, where some 150 rare Ferraris from the past seven decades were on display on the front lawn.



Spectators milled around, snapping photos and watching as pairs of judges inspected each vehicle and awarded points for originality and elegance.

We were on hand to take in the scene, which was completely over the top.

