An Incredible Collection Of Ferraris Was On Display In Palm Beach This Weekend

Thousands of Ferrari lovers flocked to Palm Beach this weekend for the annual Cavallino Classic, one of the largest Ferrari conventions in the world.The centrepiece of the event was the Concorso d’Eleganza at the Breakers Hotel on Saturday morning, where some 150 rare Ferraris from the past seven decades were on display on the front lawn.
Spectators milled around, snapping photos and watching as pairs of judges inspected each vehicle and awarded points for originality and elegance.
We were on hand to take in the scene, which was completely over the top.
The Cavallino Classic is one of the biggest and most important Ferrari gatherings around. Dozens of high-profile collectors display their cars and compete for the coveted titles that are handed out.
The event takes place at The Breakers in Palm Beach, a grand hotel that's temporarily turned into a massive car showroom.
General admission tickets are $75 — not cheap. But for diehard Ferrari fans, it's a small price to pay.
For competition, cars are divided into three groups: pre-war, disc brake, and drum brake. They're roughly ordered by year and make.
This 1957 TRC 500 drew lots of looks. A similar car sold for nearly $4 million at auction last year.
A 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB TdF Competizione Berlinetta still had its headlights covered in paper and tape.
There was a full bar and several types of cigars for sale, but we didn't see too many people drinking. By noon, it was sweltering.
Ferrari produced cars under the Dino name from 1968 to 1976. The little sports cars were meant to be a (relatively) low-priced alternative, but were eventually abandoned.
This 375 MM Pininfarina Spyder was raced for two decades, before it was retired to Mt. Kisco. It recently resurfaced and was restored after 36 years.
Another limited production car, the Challenge Stradale was built in 2004. It sports an Italian racing stripe and reaches top speeds of 186MPH.
Of course, the Concorso isn't just about admiring cars. It's also about winning. Owners tinkered with their vehicles until the judges arrived.
The judges walked around in pairs, spending 15 or 20 minutes inspecting each vehicle. They checked headlights, turn signals, and tons of other details.
Actually, the show isn't only for Ferrari devotees. There were a dozen vintage Bugattis and Alfa Romeos on the field as well.
Unlike major trade shows, Cavallino isn't the type of event that attracts booth babes. But we did spy these three, repping diamond retailer Graff.
Farther down the field, the cars got more modern. A row of boxy 328 GTS Ferraris, made in the 1980s.
