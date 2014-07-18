The Cavaliers Are Reportedly Willing To Trade Andrew Wiggins For Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers would be willing to include Andrew Wiggins in a trade for Kevin Love, Bob Finnan of the News-Herald and Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today report.

It was previously thought that the Cavs wouldn’t trade Wiggins, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

There are still a few obstacles here.

Love’s contract expires at the end of the 2014-15 season. If Cleveland trades for him, they will need assurances that he’s willing to sign there for multiple years. They don’t want to trade a prospect as good as Wiggins for a one-year rental.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, Love is willing to stay in Cleveland for the long term as long as LeBron James is there. But the specifics of LeBron’s deal — he has a two-year contract with a player option after the first year — mean that Love would have to commit to the team without knowing for sure that LeBron will be there for the long-term.

Cleveland also faces competition for Love from Golden State.

The Warriors have refused to include Klay Thompson in a trade for Love. If the Cavaliers offering Wiggins motivates Golden State to include Thompson in a deal, Minnesota might go that route.

