There's a lot of anger about this video of a guy throwing a girl that was shown at an NBA game

Controversy sprung up Wednesday night at (and after) Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers beat the Bulls but it seems as if the lasting story of the game is one of the promotional videos that the Cleveland Cavaliers showed in the stadium during the matchup.

We found out about this story from Buzzfeed who pointed first to a tweet from Bleacher Report’s Ethan Skolnick:

Strangest thing of night: when videoscreen showed skit of a guy in Cavs gear throwing girlfriend across room until she removed Bulls gear.

— Ethan J. Skolnick (@EthanJSkolnick) May 7, 2015

While the video is clearly a parody, eventually it made it online and a firestorm ensued, with people screaming that the Cavs were promoting domestic violence. The team released a statement Thursday afternoon, reports TMZ.

If you haven’t seen it, here’s what you can expect …

It starts out as a man and a woman, seemingly in a relationship, hear “Time Of My Life” (you know, from “Dirty Dancing”) and begin wooing each other into dancing.

The dancing intensifies …

Then we get to the moment where they’re getting ready to mimic that iconic scene from “Dirty Dancing.”

That’s the moment where the man sees that she’s in fact wearing a Bulls shirt (and is therefore a Bulls fan) and throws her across the room instead of spinning her around (you can see it in the video below).

Afterwards, as she ices her head, they agree to just watch the game … and “Go Cavs.”

This has started a storm on social media with people claiming that the video supports domestic violence.

Nothing like a little domestic violence parody to classy up a pro sports event. Nice job, Cavs http://t.co/NWmiqfZ8k2

— Bill Plaschke (@BillPlaschke) May 7, 2015

What’s almost as sad as the Cavs perpetuating domestic violence is the large chunk of people that don’t see a problem http://t.co/eVUB89GSfe

— Jake Weiner (@JakeWeinerNBA) May 7, 2015

Cavs clearly just made a joke and now the world is convinced that the entire organisation likes domestic violence. what a time to be alive

— TrillMurray (@MolemanCurray) May 7, 2015

Apparently the Cavs are on board with domestic violence jokes https://t.co/AQyqjKzxrL

— Bob Polglaze (@BobPolglaze) May 7, 2015

As of this writing the Cavs have not yet issued any responses to the accusations, we’ll update this post when they do.

Ultraviolet, a group that fights for women’s rights, has issued this statement from one of its cofounders:

“The Cleveland Cavaliers should be ashamed of themselves. If the last year has taught us anything, it’s that domestic violence is a very serious issue in America — three women die each and every day as a result of domestic abuse. With a national epidemic of violence against women, we simply cannot afford to have the NBA condone this kind of violence. The Cavaliers need to make this right. Whoever is responsible for this video should be fired immediately. “ UltraViolet has spent the last year holding the NFL accountable on domestic violence after a string of high-profile abuse issues, including Ray Rice.

Here’s the whole video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s the statement from the Cavs, first reported by TMZ:

During a timeout at last night’s Cavaliers vs. Bulls playoff game at The Q in Cleveland, we ran a 1-minute in-arena video that was intended to be a humorous spoof on a popular commercial centered on a song and dance from the classic movie ‘Dirty Dancing.’ While the video was not intended to be offensive, it was a mistake to include content that made light of domestic violence.” Domestic violence is a very serious matter and has no place in a parody video that plays in an entertainment venue. We sincerely apologise to those who have been affected by domestic violence for the obvious negative feelings caused by being exposed to this insensitive video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.