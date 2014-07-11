How The Cavaliers Botched The First LeBron Era

The Cleveland Cavaliers only have themselves to blame for LeBron James leaving for Miami in 2010.

While owner Dan Gilbert called it a “cowardly betrayal” and fans ripped LeBron for his disloyalty, the truth is that the Cavs horribly mismanaged the LeBron era through a series of impatient trades for ageing players, expensive free agent signings, and bad draft picks.

They had the best player in the world, and they put a terrible supporting cast around him.

The best player LeBron ever played with in Cleveland was Carlos Boozer — who the Cavs lost in the worst free agency debacle in recent NBA history after LeBron’s rookie year. The other “stars” Cleveland put next to LeBron were Larry Hughes, Mo Williams, Wally Szczerbiak, 37-year-old Shaquille O’Neal, 33-year-old Antawn Jamison, and 33-year-old Ben Wallace.

LeBron never had a teammate who averaged 18 points per game in Cleveland. Only two of his teammates ever made the All-Star team — Mo Williams in 2008-09 and Zydrunas Ilgauskas in 2004-05.

Here’s the full list of significant Cavaliers trades and free-agent signing during the LeBron era (2003-10). It’s a brutal list:

The Cavaliers were acquiring veterans who were past their prime (Wallace, Szczerbiak, Shaq, Jamison) instead of building through the draft or conserving cap space to give LeBron a proper second option.

To make matters worse, the Cavaliers traded away a bunch of draft picks in that time. When they did have a pick, they didn’t put it to good use. Here are all the players they drafted during the LeBron era:

Jason Kapono (No. 31 overall, 2003)

Luke Jackson (No. 10 overall, 2004)

Shannon Brown (No. 25 overall, 2006)

Daniel Gibson (No. 42 overall, 2006)

Ejike Ugboaja (No. 55, 2006)

J.J. Hickson (No. 19, 2008)

Christian Eyenga (No. 30, 2009)

Danny Green (No. 46, 2009)

Most of these guys didn’t pan out. None of them were stars.

LeBron left Cleveland in 2010 because he wanted to win a championship. Given the rosters the Cavaliers had assembled over his seven years there, he was right to think Miami gave him a better chance.

The Cavaliers are typically painted in a sympathetic light when it comes to anything LeBron. That’s absurd. It’s really their own fault that he left.

