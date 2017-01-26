The Cavs reportedly shot down a potential trade with the Knicks involving Kevin Love and Carmelo Anthony

The Cleveland Cavaliers turned down the New York Knicks’ trade offer of Carmelo Anthony for Kevin Love, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein and Chris Haynes.

Stein and Haynes report that the Knicks tried to gauge the Cavaliers’ interest in a swap, but the Cavs shot them down.

The move comes after weeks of speculation about Anthony’s future with the 20-26 Knicks. The team has lost 13 of its last 17 games, and Anthony’s relationship with team president Phil Jackson has reportedly corroded.

Anthony still has two years and over $52 million remaining on his deal. He also has a no-trade clause, meaning he can turn down any potential trade, a hold-up if the Knicks were looking to move him.

On Wednesday, Anthony was asked about the idea of playing with LeBron James after James ranted about the need to improve the Cavs’ roster, specifically with another playmaker.

“You ask me a question do I think he would want me to play with him?” Anthony said. “Yes. I do think he would want me to play with him. I don’t think he wouldn’t. But I don’t know if that comment is about me. I don’t think I’m the only playmaker in the NBA.”

According to ESPN, the Cavs are not interested in parting with Love due to the role he played in helping them win a championship last season. Love is having a strong 2016-17, averaging 20 points and 11 rebounds per game on 37% three-point shooting. Love is also five years younger than Anthony and on a contract through 2019-20.

With less than a month remaining until the NBA’s trade deadline, it doesn’t sound like this will be the last we hear of either of these teams.

