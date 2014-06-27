The Cleveland Cavaliers Take Andrew Wiggins With The No. 1 Pick In The 2014 NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Kansas forward Andrew Wiggins with the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Wiggins was the consensus No. 1 pick back in the fall, but after a relatively disappointing season in Kansas his stock fell a bit.

Joel Embiid, Wiggins’ teammate at Kansas, was expected to be the top pick until he suffered a broken foot a week ago.

Wiggins is a good fit here. The Cavaliers need defence, and Wiggins — while raw on the offensive end — should be a good wing defender from Day One. Kyrie Irving should be able to get him into good spots on offence as well.

The Cavaliers have a questionable draft history, but the initial impression is that this is a solid pick.

Excellent jacket too (via @corkgaines):

