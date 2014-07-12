The Cavaliers Are Now The Betting Favourites To Win The 2015 NBA Title

Just hours after LeBron James announced his return to Cleveland, the Cavaliers are Vegas favourites to win the 2015 NBA Championship.

5dimes, a major offshore sportsbook, now lists the Cavs at +350 to win the 2015 Championship. Here are their 10 favourites, in order (via vegasinsider.com):

Cleveland +350

San Antonio +500

Oklahoma City +650

Chicago +1000

Los Angeles Clippers +1000

Houston +1500

Pacers +1900

Heat +2000

Golden State +2000

Washington +4000

According to Bovada, another big betting site, the Cavs are 4/1 favourites to win it all, ahead of San Antonio at 5/1 and Oklahoma City at 6/1. At the start of the off-season, Cleveland was a 60/1 longshot to win it all, but as rumours of James’s return intensified, the odds fell steadily to 10/1, where they stayed until James finally made his decision.

Here’s a screen-grab from Bovada. Note that the Miami Heat have fallen all the way to 50/1.

