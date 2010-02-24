Caught Red-Handed, China Is Talking To Google Again

Google (GOOG) and China will resume talks over the search engine’s plans to cease filtering its results inside the country, the WSJ reports.



The talks started in January, after Google announced that it had been infiltrated by Chinese hackers and that, as a result, it would rather quit the country than continue to censor search results in accordance with Chinese laws.

Yesterday, Google’s argument seemed to gain heft when reports definitively linked those Chinese hackers to the Chinese government.

A Google spokesperson told the WSJ: “As we have repeatedly made clear, we are not going to be engaging in a running commentary about discussions we may or may not be having with the Chinese government.”

Truth is, Google’s hardly pulled out of China during this scandal. Its offices are open, people are working, and Google is already investing new money in Chinese companies.

