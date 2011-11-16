Check Out This Awesome 'Catvertising' Video That Went Viral

Photo: By johnst172 on YouTube

John St., a Toronto-based ad firm, knows that it pays to give the people what they want.In a faux advertisement, the agency promises to “lead the industry into a brand-new communications era” by focusing on “Catvertising.”



The latest YouTube sensation features John St. employees explaining why cat videos are the future of advertising. One offers a graph that shows cat videos surpassing porn and Charlie Sheen to overtake 90% of total web content by 2015.

And even though the catvertising idea is completely satirical, it’s still paying off for John St. Since the video first hit YouTube last Thursday, it’s racked up more than 300,000 views. That’s a lot of eyes seeing John St.’s work, and probably appreciating its humour.

Check out the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Thanks to GOOD for sharing the story.

