Trump keeps retweeting the anonymous account 'Catturd2' which backs his baseless election-fraud claims. The handle is now trending.

y Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images President Donald Trump and the Twitter logo.

President Trump, who baselessly disputes that he lost the election to Joe Biden, has retweeted an account named “@catturd2” in support of his claims.

The pro-Trump comic account bolstered many of Trump’s unevidenced claims of election fraud, earning it three retweets from the president.

“Catturd” has since trended on Twitter, with reactions ranging from amusement to embarrassment.

President Donald Trump has been on a retweet spree of a Twitter account named @catturd2, who has been supporting his bid to overturn the election â€” creating a trending topic.

Trump retweeted the anonymous account three times overnight on Monday. The account claims to be a mainly comic one that supports the president.

Trump has dismissed or ignored authoritative statements that the election was fairly won by President-elect Joe Biden, such as those made by the Department of Homeland Security and international election observers.

Instead he has relied on dubious outlets and authorities which back his preferred narrative.

“@catturd2″‘s profile bills the account as “The MAGA turd who talks s—,” referring to the campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Among the president’s retweets was one claiming “Rudy Giuliani is presenting a ton of evidence,” in the president’s challenge to the election results, while another shared an article from The Gateway Pundit aggregation site alleging ballot-counting irregularities in Arizona.

Arizona’s GOP governor Doug Ducey certified the election for President-elect Joe Biden on Monday, infuriating the president.

@catturd2 has more than 462,000 followers and claims to have been retweeted by the president seven times in total.

The term “Catturd” has trended, largely with people expressing embarrassment or amusement. Some accounts showed horror, others sarcasm:

I was thinking those claims of voter fraud looked pretty sketchy but then I read this tweet by Twitter user "Catturd" which was retweeted by the President of the United States and I have to say it made me think pic.twitter.com/qfQleN3rg0 — Patterico (@Patterico) December 1, 2020

People are suffering and dying and our president is retweeting an account named Catturd. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/0XjSacENXo — Watching from the Window (@Liselle_V) December 1, 2020

so… the president of the united states is retweeting… let me make sure i say this correctly… "catturd" pic.twitter.com/rTvYQVgg5g — mtthw (@xyz424zyx) December 1, 2020

Trump doesn’t trust the FBI, the CIA, the NSA or the DHS, but he trusts… *checks notes* Catturd ™ pic.twitter.com/7TNiyth7Eq — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) December 1, 2020

Many other accounts celebrated the trending topic and felt that it expressed the president’s sense of humour.

The Left side of Twitter is will never, ever, “get” Catturd.

Must suck to be utterly devoid of humor. — ????MAMADOXIE???? (@Mamadoxie) December 1, 2020

@catturd2 was jubilant at the attention, tweeting a meme depicting Trump and lawyer Sidney Powell, who is filing lawsuits attempting to overturn the election.

Current mood after 3 Trump retweets https://t.co/eNjHQCvrET — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 1, 2020

The account also claimed that the president’s attention had fuelled sales of its book, “The Adventures of Cowfart.”

