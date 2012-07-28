Cattle Prices Just Jumped

The cowpocalypse is now upon us.
Live cattle prices jumped as much as 1.7 per cent — about $2 to $120.21 today as the market begins taking stock of the massive herd sell-off caused by ranchers unable to feed their livestock.
Hog trading was flat and now sits at $95.300.
Corn prices, meanwhile, continued their bull run to $7.94/bu, a gain of 1.72 per cent.
Photo: FinViz
