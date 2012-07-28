Cattle Prices Just Jumped

The cowpocalypse is now upon us.



Live cattle prices jumped as much as 1.7 per cent — about $2 to $120.21 today as the market begins taking stock of the massive herd sell-off caused by ranchers unable to feed their livestock.

Hog trading was flat and now sits at $95.300.

Corn prices, meanwhile, continued their bull run to $7.94/bu, a gain of 1.72 per cent.

Photo: FinViz

SEE ALSO: MORGAN STANLEY: This Is What 14 Key Commodities Will Do This Year And Next Year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.