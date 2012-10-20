These Cats That Look Like Pinup Girls Are Actually Extremely Clever Ads

Photo: Hurly Burly

Photos from the Tumblr “Cats That Look Like Pinup Girls” have been making the rounds on the internet, appearing everywhere from HuffPost to BuzzFeed (which dubs it “everything you’ve ever wanted in a Tumblr.”)

But it turns out that the meme is actually an ad.



Every single photo actually links back to Hurly Burly, an Australian clothing, costume, and “kustom kulture” store.

This isn’t the only meme that really serves as promotional material.

Earlier this week, we interviewed Nightmares Fear Factory’s social media and marketing strategist Vee Popat, the brains behind the “Scared Bros at a Haunted House” photos that have gone viral for two years in a row. (If you haven’t seen the photos yet, you’re seriously missing out).

Promotional or not, the juxtaposition of 1940’s pinups with confused kittens is hilarious.

