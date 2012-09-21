15 Pictures Of Cats Saved By Firemen

1. Charlie the cat was rescued from an apartment fire by firefighter Jacob Lee of Bowling Green, Ky.

2. This kitten and two siblings were rescued from an apartment fire by Captain John Leahey of Corpus Christi.

Photo: AP Photo/Corpus Christi Caller-Times, Rachel Denny Clow

3. This cat, now called Wellie, was rescued from a 40-foot well by firefighter Jim Cadenhead of Coweta, Ga. Wellie’s life was saved a second time when Cadenhead adopted the cat to prevent it from being euthanized, according to the Times-Herald.

4. This kitten, later named Smokey, was rescued and resuscitated by Missoula, Mt. firefighter Brett Cunniff, according to the Missoulian.

5. This cat was stuck on a snowy roof for over 18 hours in Great Sankey, Warrington, England, according to Warrington Worldwide. Using two ladders, firefighter Stuart MacKenzie brought down the freezing feline.

6. This cat and several others were rescued along with a rabbit by a Caledonia, Wis. firefighter.

7. A cat belonging to an elderly woman in Moscow, Russia was rescued by firemen from the 12th floor of an apartment building.

8. This white cat was rescued from the attic of a flooded home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa by firefighter Jeremy Wagner. The same cat was carried to safety by firefighters Wagner and Jason Lopez.

9. Rupert the cat was rescued from rising flood waters near Oxford, England by fireman Oliver Thompson.

10. This cat and several others were rescued from a house fire by Chattanooga, Tenn. firefighter Josh Burchard. The fire was probably caused by a cat knocking over an unattended candle.

11. This big cat was rescued from a tree by a Hudson, Quebec fireman.

12. Firefighters found CooCoo the cat on the first floor of a Boston building after putting out a fire. Here firefighter Raymond Alicea administers oxygen to the cat.

13. This cat was rescued by a Warsaw firefighter from the flooding Vistula river.

14. This cat was rescued by a firefighter from a flood in Duernkrut, Austria.

15. This kitten and four siblings were carried from a fire by their mother and then brought to safety by New York City firemen.

