15 Pictures Of Cats Saved By Firemen

Samuel Blackstone, Gus Lubin

1. Charlie the cat was rescued from an apartment fire by firefighter Jacob Lee of Bowling Green, Ky.

Photo: Courtesy of joeimel.photoshelter.com

 

2. This kitten and two siblings were rescued from an apartment fire by Captain John Leahey of Corpus Christi.

Photo: AP Photo/Corpus Christi Caller-Times, Rachel Denny Clow

 

3. This cat, now called Wellie, was rescued from a 40-foot well by firefighter Jim Cadenhead of Coweta, Ga. Wellie’s life was saved a second time when Cadenhead adopted the cat to prevent it from being euthanized, according to the Times-Herald.

Photo: Courtesy of Jeffrey Leo

 

4. This kitten, later named Smokey, was rescued and resuscitated by Missoula, Mt. firefighter Brett Cunniff, according to the Missoulian.

Photo: Courtesy of Missoulian

 

5. This cat was stuck on a snowy roof for over 18 hours in Great Sankey, Warrington, England, according to Warrington Worldwide. Using two ladders, firefighter Stuart MacKenzie brought down the freezing feline.

Photo: Courtesy of www.warrington

 

Photo: Courtesy of www.warrington

 
6. This cat and several others were rescued along with a rabbit by a Caledonia, Wis. firefighter.

Photo: (AP Photo/Journal Times, Paul Sloth)

 

7. A cat belonging to an elderly woman in Moscow, Russia was rescued by firemen from the 12th floor of an apartment building.

Photo: (AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

 

8. This white cat was rescued from the attic of a flooded home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa by firefighter Jeremy Wagner. The same cat was carried to safety by firefighters Wagner and Jason Lopez.

Photo: (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Photo: (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

 

9. Rupert the cat was rescued from rising flood waters near Oxford, England by fireman Oliver Thompson.

Photo: (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

  

10. This cat and several others were rescued from a house fire by Chattanooga, Tenn. firefighter Josh Burchard. The fire was probably caused by a cat knocking over an unattended candle.

Photo: (AP Photo/Chattanooga Fire Department)

 

11. This big cat was rescued from a tree by a Hudson, Quebec fireman.

Photo: www.youtube.com

 

12. Firefighters found CooCoo the cat on the first floor of a Boston building after putting out a fire. Here firefighter Raymond Alicea administers oxygen to the cat.

Photo: (AP Photo/Patricia McDonnell)

 

13. This cat was rescued by a Warsaw firefighter from the flooding Vistula river.

Photo: (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

 

14. This cat was rescued by a firefighter from a flood in Duernkrut, Austria.

Photo: (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

 

15. This kitten and four siblings were carried from a fire by their mother and then brought to safety by New York City firemen.

Photo: (AP Photo/Todd Plitt)

