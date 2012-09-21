15 Pictures Of Cats Saved By Firemen

1. Charlie the cat was rescued from an apartment fire by firefighter Jacob Lee of Bowling Green, Ky.
Photo: Courtesy of joeimel.photoshelter.com
2. This kitten and two siblings were rescued from an apartment fire by Captain John Leahey of Corpus Christi.
Photo: AP Photo/Corpus Christi Caller-Times, Rachel Denny Clow
3. This cat, now called Wellie, was rescued from a 40-foot well by firefighter Jim Cadenhead of Coweta, Ga. Wellie’s life was saved a second time when Cadenhead adopted the cat to prevent it from being euthanized, according to the Times-Herald.
Photo: Courtesy of Jeffrey Leo
4. This kitten, later named Smokey, was rescued and resuscitated by Missoula, Mt. firefighter Brett Cunniff, according to the Missoulian.
Photo: Courtesy of Missoulian
5. This cat was stuck on a snowy roof for over 18 hours in Great Sankey, Warrington, England, according to Warrington Worldwide. Using two ladders, firefighter Stuart MacKenzie brought down the freezing feline.
Photo: Courtesy of www.warrington
6. This cat and several others were rescued along with a rabbit by a Caledonia, Wis. firefighter.
Photo: (AP Photo/Journal Times, Paul Sloth)
7. A cat belonging to an elderly woman in Moscow, Russia was rescued by firemen from the 12th floor of an apartment building.
Photo: (AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)
8. This white cat was rescued from the attic of a flooded home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa by firefighter Jeremy Wagner. The same cat was carried to safety by firefighters Wagner and Jason Lopez.
Photo: (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
9. Rupert the cat was rescued from rising flood waters near Oxford, England by fireman Oliver Thompson.
Photo: (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)
10. This cat and several others were rescued from a house fire by Chattanooga, Tenn. firefighter Josh Burchard. The fire was probably caused by a cat knocking over an unattended candle.
Photo: (AP Photo/Chattanooga Fire Department)
11. This big cat was rescued from a tree by a Hudson, Quebec fireman.
Photo: www.youtube.com
12. Firefighters found CooCoo the cat on the first floor of a Boston building after putting out a fire. Here firefighter Raymond Alicea administers oxygen to the cat.
Photo: (AP Photo/Patricia McDonnell)
13. This cat was rescued by a Warsaw firefighter from the flooding Vistula river.
Photo: (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
14. This cat was rescued by a firefighter from a flood in Duernkrut, Austria.
Photo: (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
15. This kitten and four siblings were carried from a fire by their mother and then brought to safety by New York City firemen.
Photo: (AP Photo/Todd Plitt)
