What the wild plot of 'Cats' really means

- “Cats,” based on a book of poems by T. S. Eliot, revolves around a tribe of cats called Jellicles, which are competing in a singing competition, so they can die and be reborn as a better version of themselves.
- A new theatrical interpretation of the classic musical features an A-List cast, including Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, James Corden, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba and Taylor Swift.
We break down the plot and the characters to help explain why these cats are singing and dancing in the first place, and what it all means.
