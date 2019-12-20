The 6 most cringeworthy things about the 'Cats' movie, ranked

Universal Pictures Francesca Hayward and Robbie Fairchild star in ‘Cats.’

“Cats,” starring Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and James Corden, premieres on Friday, and is filled with lots of unsettling, cringeworthy moments.

After the trailer for the musical film was released in July, people expressed their horror, confusion, and disgust with “Cats” on social media, criticising the movie for its uncanny CGI and weirdly sexual undertones.

And unfortunately for the filmmakers, most of the initial criticisms are somewhat accurate, as “Cats” features numerous weird, cringey moments – from a weirdly sexual song and dance number by Jason Derulo’s character, Rum Tum Tugger, to the most unsettling CGI since “Avatar.”

We’ve rounded up the absolute worst moments from “Cats,” and ranked them below from least to most cringeworthy.

6. The opening number doesn’t exactly bode well for the rest of the film.

Universal Pictures Francesca Hayward (left) plays Victoria in ‘Cats.’

The film, like the musical it’s based on, follows a group of anthropomorphic cats called Jellicles as they gather together, introduce themselves, and wait for an older cat – Old Deuteronomy, played by Judi Dench in the film – to send one of them to a new life in the Heaviside layer.

If the premise sounds pretty wacky, well, that’s because it is. The opening number “Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats,” with its fantastical descriptions and feline-inspired choreography, makes it very clear that this movie is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Featuring writhing, singing, and vaguely sexual cats played by very human actors, the first song in “Cats” will likely have you wondering how you got here – if you’re not laughing out loud in your seat at the sheer absurdity of it all.

Cringe rating: 3/10

5. There’s an irritatingly large number of cat puns in “Cats.”

Universal Pictures Judi Dench plays Old Deuteronomy in ‘Cats.’

Whether it’s a female cat asking Victoria (Francesca Hayward) if the “cat’s got her tongue,” or another cat remarking that the “cat’s out of the bag,” the film as a whole features way too many cat puns. While the puns may be part of the original musical’s libretto – and, as such, are pretty integral to the film as a whole – they go from cute to annoying in a matter of minutes.

Cringe rating: 4/10

4. There’s also an inordinate amount of hissing and meowing in the film.

Universal Pictures Ian McKellen plays Gus, the Theatre Cat in ‘Cats.’

Look, I understand the musical is about cats – it’s literally the title – but the meowing and hissing really seemed unnecessary. When the cats want to express their admiration for another feline during the Jellicle ball, they lift their paws up and meow – not unlike real cats. Ian McKellen, as Gus, the Theatre Cat, also gives several memorable mews.

And plenty of the female cats take any chance they can get to hiss and snarl at Grizabella (Jennifer Hudson), an elderly, run-down cat who’s been shunned by the rest of the Jellicles.

But the question remains – if the cats are capable of meowing and hissing, why don’t they do more of that instead of singing at each other? Yes, I know it’s a musical and a suspension of disbelief is necessary, but it’s weird and jarring to hear them make cat and human sounds interchangeably.

Cringe rating: 4.5/10

3. The fact that some cats wear clothes, collars and shoes while others don’t didn’t really make sense.

Universal Pictures Laurie Davidson plays Mr. Mistoffolees in ‘Cats.’

Maybe I’m just missing a critical rule in the “Cats” universe, but it seemed to me that there wasn’t really any reason why some cats wore clothes and others didn’t – except for aesthetics, of course.

Some felines, like Mr. Mistoffolees (Laurie Davidson), Bustopher Jones (James Corden) and Bombalurina (Taylor Swift) wore a few articles of clothing (mostly jackets and hats, or a pair of sparkly heels in Bombalurina’s case), while others, like Grizabella, Old Deuteronomy, and Skimbleshanks the Railway Cat (Stephen McRae) had entire outfits, complete with hats, coats, and shoes. Distrubingly, Old Deuteronomy’s coat appeared to be made out of CAT FUR.

But some, like Victoria and Munkustrap, wore no clothing at all, except for a collar or two. Does this mean that they’re naked? What do the other cats think? Also, where do they even get their kitty clothing?

I don’t know what the rationale behind the cats’ clothing was, but I sure wish it had been explained or even referenced in some way.

Cringe rating: 7/10

2. The CGI was as bizarre as you’d expect.

Universal Pictures ‘Cats’ is based on a musical by Andrew Lloyd Weber.

After the trailer was released in July, people criticised the “digital fur technology” used in the film to make the actors appear more cat-like, saying it instead made the actors look off-putting and just plain weird.

Unfortunately, I have to agree. While many parts of the film are a visual treat, the CGI tends to distract more than it adds to the story.

Interestingly, the cats have ears, whiskers, and tails, but human hands, feet, and faces. And, weirdest of all, most of the female cats have curves suggestive of human breasts – something that’s caught the eye of many reviewers in the weeks leading up to the premiere.

Even though filmmakers – and most of the actors – seem to feel that the CGI used in the film was revolutionary and very cutting-edge, I just found it unsettling.

Cringe rating: 9/10

1. Weirdest of all was the amount of sexual tension in the film.

Universal Pictures Taylor Swift plays Bombalurina in ‘Cats.’

There’s no easy way to say this, but “Cats” contains a jarring amount of sexual tension for a movie about literal cats. For starters, the CGI animation is such that viewers can see the outline of every actor’s body – notably, genitalia has been smoothed over, but not the breasts of the female cats.

And on top of that, there’s an undercurrent of sexual energy that courses throughout the entire movie. Whether it’s Victoria having a brief flirtation with Munkustrap, or Mick Jagger-esque Rum Tum Tugger flirting and gyrating his hips as he sings in a musical number that can only be described as “horny,” “Cats” is filled with surprising moments of sexuality.

Perhaps most overtly is the weird pseudo-relationship between Victoria and Mr. Mistoffolees, which culminates with them locking eyes, leaning in, and… rubbing heads with each other. You know, like cats do.

Cringe rating: 15/10

