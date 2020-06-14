A photographer captures cats enjoying catnip, and the pictures will make you laugh out loud

- Andrew Marttila is a popular photographer most known for his iconic photos capturing cats in all of their cuteness.
Photographer Andrew Marttila has a job that would make any animal lover swoon: He specialises in capturing the cuteness and quirks of our feline friends.
Insider spoke to Marttila in 2018 about one of his projects, “Cats on Catnip,” which offers a humorous, uninhibited look at cats enjoying the green stuff.
Keep reading to see images from the book and learn more about his background in animal photography.
“I have always loved animals. From a very young age I was exposed to nature programs on television and became entranced by the wonder and diversity of the animal kingdom,” Marttila said.
But there was one small issue. Marttila was allergic to most pets – cats included.
Thanks to allergies, he grew up with some unorthodox pets such as lizards, turtles, hedgehogs, and even a chicken.
Although he never outgrew his allergies, he’s built up a tolerance to the cats he and his girlfriend have, including three permanent additions to the family and six fosters.
To manage his symptoms, he takes allergy pills and carries around an inhaler.
Marttila says he became interested in animal photography the first time he took pictures of his cat with a digital camera.
“An incredibly unique quality of animals is that they are without pretension and are unapologetically themselves, always. The moment I was able to capture that essence through a lens was the moment I became hooked,” he said.
While pursuing a degree in neuroscience, he began honing his camera skills for fun.
At first, it was just a hobby.
After graduating from college, Marttila took a year to see if he could make it as a photographer.
He knew it would be tough.
He quickly amassed a following through social media, and through books like “Shop Cats of New York.”
He trusted his creative process – and it paid off.
Transforming his hobby into a career “was a genuinely strange experience,” he said.
He currently has more than 530,000 followers on Instagram.
Marttila came up with the “Cats on Catnip” concept about four years ago.
He was inspired by a former roommate’s cat who would go wild for the green stuff.
Friends and strangers online got a kick out of the early catnip photos he took.
“Out of all the photos I used to take, the catnip photos always evoked the most responses out of people in person and on the internet,” he said.
So he decided to photograph dozens of cats and their hilarious reactions to catnip.
He initially envisioned the project as a photo gallery rather than a book.
In order to capture the essence of his feline subjects, Marttila takes what he calls a “laissez-faire” approach.
“If you’ve spent even a few minutes with a cat, you’ll soon realise they have their own agenda, and getting them to do your bidding is an exercise in futility,” he explained.
Cats’ unpredictability can be frustrating.
But patient photographers like Marttila are rewarded with great shots.
Marttila takes time to ensure that the cats are comfortable sharing their space with him.
Then he lets them “exhibit their own natural behaviours.”
If catnip is present, the results are bound to be amusing.
Talk about a feline frenzy.
“If a cat is unsettled, they’re never going to show you who they really are,” Marttila said.
Leaving cats to their own devices, he quietly follows them with his camera.
By letting the cats relax, he’s able to capture their personalities.
The images in “Cats on Catnip” encapsulate motley feline moods…
From lethargic …
Time for a cat nap.
… to frisky.
Someone’s protective of their catnip.
And everything in between.
Some eat catnip, others wear it.
With a “revolving door” of foster kittens, Marttila has no shortage of adorable subjects for his photographs.
“I’m a very lucky dude.”
