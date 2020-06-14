A photographer captures cats enjoying catnip, and the pictures will make you laugh out loud

Andrew Marttila is a popular photographer most known for his iconic photos capturing cats in all of their cuteness.

His series “Cats on Catnip” captures different cats having the best time with their catnip.

Photographer Andrew Marttila has a job that would make any animal lover swoon: He specialises in capturing the cuteness and quirks of our feline friends.

Insider spoke to Marttila in 2018 about one of his projects, “Cats on Catnip,” which offers a humorous, uninhibited look at cats enjoying the green stuff.

Keep reading to see images from the book and learn more about his background in animal photography.

“I have always loved animals. From a very young age I was exposed to nature programs on television and became entranced by the wonder and diversity of the animal kingdom,” Marttila said.

Courtesy of Andrew Marttila Shoyu, a Siamese cat.

But there was one small issue. Marttila was allergic to most pets – cats included.

Thanks to allergies, he grew up with some unorthodox pets such as lizards, turtles, hedgehogs, and even a chicken.

Courtesy of Andrew Marttila Bambam, a domestic shorthair cat.

Although he never outgrew his allergies, he’s built up a tolerance to the cats he and his girlfriend have, including three permanent additions to the family and six fosters.

To manage his symptoms, he takes allergy pills and carries around an inhaler.

Marttila says he became interested in animal photography the first time he took pictures of his cat with a digital camera.

Courtesy of Andrew Marttila Haroun, Marttila’s Bengal cat.

“An incredibly unique quality of animals is that they are without pretension and are unapologetically themselves, always. The moment I was able to capture that essence through a lens was the moment I became hooked,” he said.

While pursuing a degree in neuroscience, he began honing his camera skills for fun.

Courtesy of Andrew Marttila Booty, a domestic shorthair cat.

At first, it was just a hobby.

After graduating from college, Marttila took a year to see if he could make it as a photographer.

Courtesy of Andrew Marttila Grendel, a Bengal cat.

He knew it would be tough.

He quickly amassed a following through social media, and through books like “Shop Cats of New York.”

Courtesy of Andrew Marttila Grendel.

He trusted his creative process – and it paid off.

Transforming his hobby into a career “was a genuinely strange experience,” he said.

Courtesy of Andrew Marttila Edgar, a domestic shorthair cat.

He currently has more than 530,000 followers on Instagram.

Marttila came up with the “Cats on Catnip” concept about four years ago.

Courtesy of Andrew Marttila Folsom, a domestic shorthair cat.

He was inspired by a former roommate’s cat who would go wild for the green stuff.

Friends and strangers online got a kick out of the early catnip photos he took.

Courtesy of Andrew Marttila Banjo, a domestic shorthair cat.

“Out of all the photos I used to take, the catnip photos always evoked the most responses out of people in person and on the internet,” he said.

So he decided to photograph dozens of cats and their hilarious reactions to catnip.

Courtesy of Andrew Marttila Coco, a domestic shorthair cat.

He initially envisioned the project as a photo gallery rather than a book.

In order to capture the essence of his feline subjects, Marttila takes what he calls a “laissez-faire” approach.

Courtesy of Andrew Marttila Sasha, a domestic shorthair cat.

“If you’ve spent even a few minutes with a cat, you’ll soon realise they have their own agenda, and getting them to do your bidding is an exercise in futility,” he explained.

Cats’ unpredictability can be frustrating.

Courtesy of Andrew Marttila Piper, a domestic shorthair cat.

But patient photographers like Marttila are rewarded with great shots.

Marttila takes time to ensure that the cats are comfortable sharing their space with him.

Courtesy of Andrew Marttila Face, a domestic shorthair cat, and Foxy, a domestic longhair cat.

Then he lets them “exhibit their own natural behaviours.”

If catnip is present, the results are bound to be amusing.

Courtesy of Andrew Marttila Piper, a domestic shorthair cat.

Talk about a feline frenzy.

“If a cat is unsettled, they’re never going to show you who they really are,” Marttila said.

Courtesy of Andrew Marttila Chelsea, a Sphynx cat.

Leaving cats to their own devices, he quietly follows them with his camera.

By letting the cats relax, he’s able to capture their personalities.

Courtesy of Andrew Marttila Turbo, a domestic shorthair cat.

The images in “Cats on Catnip” encapsulate motley feline moods…

From lethargic …

Courtesy of Andrew Marttila Shrampton, a Scottish fold.

Time for a cat nap.

… to frisky.

Courtesy of Andrew Marttila Coco, a domestic shorthair cat.

Someone’s protective of their catnip.

And everything in between.

Courtesy of Andrew Marttila Coco.

Some eat catnip, others wear it.

With a “revolving door” of foster kittens, Marttila has no shortage of adorable subjects for his photographs.

Courtesy of Andrew Marttila Yam and Gnocchi, domestic medium hair cats.

“I’m a very lucky dude.”

