Brits are posting adorable photos of their cats all over social media to campaign against a Brexit

Chloe Pantazi
Cats Against BrexitLilian Edwards/TwitterTwitter user Lilian Edwards says that her cat is ‘sad because #Brexit.’

People all over the UK have been campaigning fiercely to vote to leave or remain in the European Union in the lead up to the referendum on June 23.

Now, animals are getting in on the campaign action, with pet owners posting photos of their cats and dogs for or against a Brexit on social media.

The most popular pet-related hashtag, #CatsAgainstBrexit, seemingly began when Scottish academic Lilian Edwards tweeted this cute photo of her cat who is “sad because #Brexit,” The Guardian reports.

After Edwards’ tweet, other pet owners started posting their own anti-Brexit cat photos and videos:

Dog owners also joined in the pro-EU fun, using the somewhat less-catchy hashtag #Mutts4Remain.

Some pet owners and parents have tried to start their own variations on the trend with photos of rabbits and even babies who aren’t happy about the idea of a Brexit.

Even leave campaigners, like Tory MEP Daniel Hannan, hopped on the trend to express their opinions:

