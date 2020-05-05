5 things 'Birds of Prey' director Cathy Yan is watching while self-isolating

Claudette Barius/DC Comics (L-R) Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, and director Cathy Yan on the set of ‘Birds of Prey.’

“Birds of Prey” director Cathy Yan told Insider what movies and TV shows she’s watching while self-isolating.

Yan recommends watching “The Godfather” parts one and two as well as the HBO hit “Barry.”

She also can’t get enough of the docuseries “The Last Dance” and Ken Burns’ “The Roosevelts.”

Cathy Yan isn’t just a director but also a student of storytelling. And you can see that in the kinds of things she’s watching while stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The helmer of “Birds of Prey” is diving into everything from “The Godfather” movies to Bill Hader’s sensational HBO series “Barry.”

She took a moment in her day to write for Insider why these titles are great to watch right now.

Here are the 5 things to watch while in quarantine, recommended by Cathy Yan:

“Birds of Prey” is currently available to rent or buy On Demand now and for blu-ray or DVD starting May 12.

“Toni Erdmann”

Sony Pictures Classics Peter Simonischek in ‘Toni Erdmann.’

This hit 2016 foreign film follows a practical jokester father trying to reconnect with his hard-working daughter.

“What a wonderful, delirious, wickedly funny yet simple movie that is just so well written and directed,” Yan wrote. “If you thought fake teeth, Whitney Houston’s ‘Greatest Love of All,’ and a full-body Bulgarian Kukeri costume couldn’t belong seamlessly in one beautiful film, well you are wrong. I had been wanting to watch it for ages and I’m so glad I did.”

“The Godfather” and “The Godfather: Part II”

Paramount Pictures Marlon Brando in ‘The Godfather.’

Arguably two of the best movies ever made, they happen to be back-to-back movies in this saga about the Corleone family.

“Just a classic to keep revisiting and quarantine is no better time to revisit again,” Yan said. “They’re just so good (sorry ‘Part III’) and this time, it really struck me how much of it is a diverse immigrant story. It must have seemed so ‘different’ when it was first released. After all, ‘The Godfather: Part II’ is spoken half in Italian! I think we take for granted how classic and American these films are, but at the time, it was a total risk. Made by a very new, young voice in cinema in director Francis Ford Coppola. New and diverse stories have always been the bedrock of American cinema and I can’t wait to see how the next generation expands what it means to be American even more.”

“Barry”

HBO Bill Hader in ‘Barry.’

This acclaimed TV series stars Bill Hader as a hitman who tries to change his life by getting into acting.

“What a wonderful tonal tightrope, executed to perfection,” Yan wrote. “From Henry Winkler’s incredible one-liners to Anthony Carrigan’s emoji-filled text messages, the comedic details make me guffaw right before the show hits me with a huge emotional wallop. Who would ever think Bill Hader would star in the greatest PTSD black comedy of our time?”

“The Last Dance”

ESPN Michael Jordan being filmed for the ESPN docuseries ‘The Last Dance.’

This docuseries has become a must-watch for sports starved fans as it chronicles the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 1990s.

“I grew up cheering on the Bulls during the height of their world domination, and I’m really enjoying revisiting it as an adult,” Yan wrote. “I’m now able to better understand the politics and more curious about the antics off-court than on. Also, what an iconic cast of characters! Looking forward to more nostalgia.”

“The Roosevelts”

PBS (L-R) Eleanor, Theodore, and Franklin are the subjects of ‘The Roosevelts.’

This PBS documentary chronicles one of the most prominent families in American politics.

“Yes, I find Ken Burns’ 7-part documentary series on the Roosevelts absolutely thrilling,” Yan said. “Each episode is about two hours but honestly I have never been bored. It feels especially prescient to look back at how America overcame the Great Depression and World War II. And an urgent reminder of how important great leadership is.”

