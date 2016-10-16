Another Trump accuser alleges: 'He took my hand, and grabbed me, and went for the lips'

Another woman has come forward and accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, alleging that the Republican nominee kissed her without her consent about 20 years ago.

On Saturday, The Guardian published an interview with Cathy Heller, a 63-year-old New York woman who alleged the incident took place at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Mother’s Day. She said she was eating brunch with her family at the estate. She believes the year was 1997.

Heller said Trump stopped at her table after greeting other diners.

“He took my hand, and grabbed me, and went for the lips,” Heller told The Guardian.

She said she nearly lost her balance as she leaned away from him. Heller alleged Trump said, “Oh, come on,” and kissed the side of her mouth as she turned her head.

“He was pissed. He couldn’t believe a woman would pass up the opportunity,” Heller said, adding that she believed Trump felt “entitled” to kiss her.

Heller is the latest of several women to come forward publicly in recent days with similar accusations of sexual misconduct against Trump. Their accounts have followed the release of a 2005 tape in which Trump was recorded bragging about groping women and kissing them without their consent.

During his debate with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton two days after the recording was published, Trump called the recorded conversation “locker room talk” and denied that he had acted on his words.

“It’s not ‘just talk.’ … It’s action,” Heller told The Guardian. “He can’t claim we’re all liars.”

The Trump campaign issued a firm denial of Heller’s accusations Saturday afternoon, alleging the media had “gone too far” in “making this false accusation” from a “politically motivated Democratic activist with a legal dispute against this same resort owned by Mr. Trump.”

Heller said she has donated $2,700 to Hillary Clinton’s campaign and met her once at a fundraiser. The family of Heller’s husband has also been attempting for years to recover initiation fees to join Mar-a-Lago, The Guardian reported.

“There is no way that something like this would have happened in a public place on Mother’s Day at Mr. Trump’s resort. It would have been the talk of Palm Beach for the past two decades,” Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller said in a statement.

He added: “Anyone covering this story should be embarrassed for elevating this bogus claim.”

