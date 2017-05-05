Amazon's fashion boss is leaving the company

Brian Ach/Getty Amazon Fashion president Cathy Beaudoin.

The head of Amazon’s fashion division is leaving the company.

Cathy Beaudoin, the president of Amazon Fashion, is departing after eight years with the company, according to a report from Business of Fashion’s Chantal Fernandez.

Amazon did not immediately return a request for comment on Beaudoin’s departure.

Beaudoin joined Amazon in 2008 after cofounding Gap’s now-shuttered Piperlime brand, BoF reports. She was charged with building relationships with outside brands and building Amazon’s fashion offerings, according to BoF. There’s no word yet on when Beaudoin’s successor will be named.

Amazon has steadily been growing its fashion sector since then, and is outpacing most apparel brands, coming in second only two Walmart. According to recent research by Morgan Stanley, 46% of surveyed consumers bought clothes on Amazon in the last year compared to 60% who shopped at Walmart.

Amazon has recently gotten more serious about expanding its in-house fashion business. In a recent job posting for a software engineer, Amazon wrote that it wants to become “the number one online shopping destination for Fashion customers.”

Plus, Amazon has quietly launched seven new fashion brands, was said to be planning to introduce its own private-labelled bras priced around $US10, and plans to launch its own line of athletic clothing, or “athleisure.”

Amazon also recently launched its first hardware device aimed directly at fashion-focused customers, the Amazon Echo Look. The Echo Look is an Alexa-enabled camera that can take full length photos or videos of you, help you build a “personal lookbook,” and give a second opinion on your outfit.

Visit Markets Insider for constantly updated market quotes for individual stocks, ETFs, indices, commodities and currencies traded around the world. Go Now!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.