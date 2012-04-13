The Catholic League Attacks 'Lesbian Dem' Hilary Rosen For Adopting Children

And they are telling everyone else to grow up. Here’s a tweet from the organisation, which takes this whole Ann Romney-Hilary Rosen feud to a new low:



Photo: Twitter

And now the Catholic League is telling everyone to get over it.

Photo: Twitter

So, to sum this up: You shouldn’t make a judgment on a mother staying at home to raise her children. Unless, you’re a mother of an adopted child. Good to know, Catholic League that “defends the right of Catholics – lay and clergy alike – to participate in American public life without defamation or discrimination.”

