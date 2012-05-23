Catholic Priest Says A Schoolgirl Who Went Missing In 1983 Was Kidnapped For Vatican Sex Parties

Photo: Flickr/Erprofe

The Catholic Church’s leading exorcist priest asserts that a Vatican employee’s daughter thought to be buried in a mob boss’s tomb was kidnapped for Vatican sex parties, reports Nick Pisa of the Daily Mail.Father Gabriel Amorth, who was ordained in 1954 and has carried out more than 70,000 exorcisms, made the claim to Italian newspaper La Stampa as police examine the contents of mobster Enrico De Pedis’s tomb for clues about the 1983 disappearance of 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi.



Father Amorth, 85, noted that an archivist at the Vatican previously admitted to recruiting girls for parties and told La Stampa newspaper the he believes that Orlandi “ended up in this circle” and that the “case of sexual exploitation” led to her murder followed by “the hiding of her body,” according to the Daily Mail.

Father Amorth also said that “diplomatic staff from a foreign embassy to the Holy See” were also involved.

De Pedis, head of the notorious Magliana gang, was murdered in 1990 and reportedly buried in a basilica next to various popes and cardinals after his family gave the Vatican about $600,000. Last week investigators exhumed the grave and found bones that did not belong to him.

Amorth, appointed as the Vatican’s chief exorcist by Pope John Paul II, has previously said that

practicing “yoga is Satanic, it leads to evil just like reading Harry Potter.”

