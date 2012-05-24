Catholic Priests: Our Lawyers Told Us Not To Report Sex Abuse

Photo: CBSNewsOnline/YouTube

In the trial of Monsignor William Lynn, the head of the Philadelphia Archdiocese, fellow priests are reportedly testifying the church’s lawyers said it had no legal obligation to report sexual abuse to law enforcement.Monsignor Michael McCulken testified the church did not report the claims of child sex abuse because the incidents were beyond the statute of limitations, Reuters reported.



Lynn is the most senior U.S. clergyman to be put on trial in the church’s sex scandal and has been charged with child endangerment and conspiracy for allegedly covering up abuse, Reuters reported.

Lawyers for Lynn, 61, who has pleaded not guilty, have also tried to downplay Lynn’s power in the Archdiocese, CBS Philly reported.

Witnesses for the defence have reportedly claimed there was a chain of command in the Archdiocese and Lynn did not have the authority to remove any priests named in the scandal.

DON’T MISS: Catholic Priest Says A Schoolgirl Who Went Missing In 1983 Was Kidnapped For Vatican Sex Parties >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.