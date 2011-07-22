The Beginnings Of The Celtic Spring

Photo: AP

First came the Arab Spring. Now, people are talking about Murdoch’s fall from grace in the UK as a British Spring.Could we soon see a Celtic spring?



Ireland politicians have finally began to speak out about the Catholic church’s terrible complacency and complicity in widespread sexual abuse. In a truly unprecedented move, even Prime Minister Enda Kelly is taking direct swipes at the Vatican.

Nelson Jones in The New Statesman has a thoughtful column on the subject, directly comparing the Murdoch situation in the UK to the Irish situation. Here’s a key passage:

What has died as revelation has followed shameful revelation has been not just Catholic Ireland itself but nostalgia and respect for what Catholic Ireland represented. Along with horror and disgust, it’s possible to detect in the public reaction to the scandal something approaching a sense of liberation.

