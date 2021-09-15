Cathie Wood has been trimming Ark Invest’s Tesla holdings. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest has now sold more than $US260 ($AU354) million of Tesla stock in September.

That’s despite the fact that she thinks Tesla is worth around 300% more than Wednesday’s closing price.

Wood has previously said she likes to take profit on stocks, but Tesla has run into some supply-chain issues.

Wood’s Ark Invest group sold 81,609 shares of the electric-car maker, worth around $US62 ($AU84) million, on Wednesday, according to the company’s daily trade information.

That takes total Tesla sales by Ark Invest’s exchange-traded funds to around $US266 ($AU362) million in September, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Ark did not give a reason for the sales. Insider has contacted the company for comment.

However, Wood has previously said that she likes to take profit after a company’s stock has gained and to try to buy when they dip.

Wood explained her trading approach to CNBC last year. She said that when there’s hype around a stock, “we naturally just take profits because we know we’re going to get another opportunity associated with controversy to buy the stock lower.”

Tesla’s share price has risen more than 22% over the last three months, despite having a difficult start for the year.

Wood is highly bullish on the Elon Musk-led company, which remains Ark Invest’s single biggest holding and made up 10.5% of the $US26 ($AU35) billion Ark Innovation ETF as of Wednesday.

She told Yahoo Finance that she thinks the car maker is worth around $US3,000 ($AU4,087), saying she’s pleased with its growing market share. Tesla closed at $US755,83 ($AU102,960) on Wednesday.

However, Tesla has been caught up in the global supply-chain problems that are hitting businesses in the US and Europe as economies rapidly reopen.

Company CEO Musk tweeted early in September that “super crazy supply chain shortages” were delaying its new Roadster model until 2023.