Cathie Wood’s China strategy, plus chart-driven trading tips

Cathie Wood has been selling out of Chinese stocks amid an expanding government crackdown, according to daily stock-holding reports analyzed by Insider. We compiled Wood’s recent comments about how she’s approaching Chinese investment going forward, and where else she’s seeking opportunities.

Katie Stockton founded Fairlead Strategies and is a technical analysis expert with over 20 years of experience on Wall Street. She shared the secret behind her methodology, as well as three top indicators she’s always watching. As a bonus, she explained why charts signal ether is gearing up to outperform bitcoin.

Jason Shapiro is a contrarian trader whose system doesn’t correlate to any other strategy. He broke down for us his investing approach, including the indicators he uses to identify consensus ideas he wants to defy. Shapiro also shared his risk-management measures, and two trades on his radar right now.

