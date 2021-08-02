Search

Cathie Wood’s China strategy, plus chart-driven trading tips

Joe Ciolli

Hello and welcome to Insider Investing. I’m Joe Ciolli, and I’m here to guide you through the current market and investing landscape. The newsletter will be taking a week off and returning on August 29. Here’s what’s on the docket:

Cathie Wood’s China strategy

Cathie Wood, CEO and chief investment officer of ARK Invest, on a purple background with the Ark Invest logos patterned behind her.

Cathie Wood has been selling out of Chinese stocks amid an expanding government crackdown, according to daily stock-holding reports analyzed by Insider. We compiled Wood’s recent comments about how she’s approaching Chinese investment going forward, and where else she’s seeking opportunities.

Read the full story here:

Inside Cathie Wood’s China investing strategy: The Ark Invest CEO breaks down why she’s selling out of Chinese stocks – and what she’ll be buying instead with the cash raised

Chart-driven trading wisdom from Katie Stockton

Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies

Katie Stockton founded Fairlead Strategies and is a technical analysis expert with over 20 years of experience on Wall Street. She shared the secret behind her methodology, as well as three top indicators she’s always watching. As a bonus, she explained why charts signal ether is gearing up to outperform bitcoin.

Read the full story here:

Legendary technical analyst Katie Stockton shares her secret sauce for spotting turning points in markets with 3 of her top indicators – and why the charts signal ether is set to crush bitcoin

How to invest like a contrarian

Trader surprised skeptical

Jason Shapiro is a contrarian trader whose system doesn’t correlate to any other strategy. He broke down for us his investing approach, including the indicators he uses to identify consensus ideas he wants to defy. Shapiro also shared his risk-management measures, and two trades on his radar right now.

Read the full story here:

A 30-year futures trading veteran breaks down his contrarian approach designed to beat the market against all odds – and shares 2 trades on his radar now

