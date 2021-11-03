Cathie Wood’s Ark sold Tesla stock worth $94 million after Elon Musk said the mega-deal with Hertz hadn’t been signed yet

Cathie Wood’s flagship fund sold Tesla shares worth $US94 ($AU127) million on Tuesday, continuing her selling spree in the EV maker.

Tesla hit a $US1 ($AU1) trillion valuation after Hertz announced a mega order of 100,000 Tesla vehicles.

Despite selling Tesla shares so often, Wood has a five-year price target of $US3,000 ($AU4,038) for the stock.

Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation fund sold 80,100 Tesla shares on Tuesday, taking profit in the electric-vehicle maker days after it hit a $US1 ($AU1) trillion valuation.

As of Tuesday’s closing price of $US1 ($AU1),172 per share, that stake would be worth $US93.8 ($AU126) million.

Ark Invest’s exchange traded funds have been shedding Tesla stock since the start of September, when its shares began an upward ascent, allowing her fund to book profits. Including Tuesday’s sale, Ark has cumulatively sold about $US1 ($AU1).3 billion worth of Tesla shares in the past three months.

Three Ark ETFs – ARK Innovation (ARKK), ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics (ARKQ), and ARK Next Generation Internet (ARKW) – still count Tesla as one of their biggest holdings, at more than 10% each.

Wood is known to sell Tesla stock when it outperforms within a certain duration, because not doing so “would not be wise portfolio management,” she told CNBC last year, after slashing her stake in the company.

“We like to control our position sizes,” Wood said.

Even though Ark funds have been selling shares in the EV maker so often, Wood has a long-term bullish view on the stock, with a price target of $US3,000 ($AU4,038) by 2025.

Tesla shares have gained 20% since Monday last week, when car rental company Hertz said it would place a record-breaking order of 100,000 vehicles. But the stock was down 3% at the close Tuesday, after CEO Elon Musk said the automaker hasn’t yet signed a contract with Hertz.

Hertz told Insider in an e-mailed statement that it “has made an initial order of 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles” and deliveries have already begun.

Despite the recent dip, Tesla has added more than $US300 ($AU404) billion to its market capitalization over the last month, which means the sales by Wood’s funds have still scored a profit.

Tesla rose 1% in regular trading on Wednesday at $US1 ($AU1),181 per share, and has gained 66% so far this year.

At the same time it shed Tesla shares, Ark Innovation bought the dip in Zillow, snapping up 300,000 shares in the online real-estate company Tuesday after it officially ended its home-buying business.

