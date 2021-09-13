One of Cathie Wood’s Ark funds just gave itself clearance to buy Canadian bitcoin ETFs as the firm’s crypto ambitions grow

- Cathie Wood’s Ark gave itself clearance to buy Canadian bitcoin exchange-traded funds, SEC filings show.
- The Ark Next Generation Internet ETF’s prospectus now includes a reference to Canadian bitcoin funds.
- The move comes as the US SEC has yet to approve applications for over a dozen US bitcoin ETFs.
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management just gave itself clearance to buy Canadian bitcoin exchange-traded funds, SEC filings show.
On Friday, the firm tweaked its Ark Next Generation Internet ETF’s fund prospectus to include a reference to holding exposure to cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin indirectly through “exchange-traded funds domiciled in Canada.”
The prospectus later listed “Canadian Bitcoin ETFs” as an example of a pooled investment vehicle ARKW may invest in.
The ETF already invests in bitcoin indirectly through the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. GBTC is the second largest holding in ARKW, with a 5.52% weight that is worth over $US313 ($AU426) million. Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of Ark, is an outspoken bitcoin bull, and has praised the cryptocurrency’s inflation-hedge properties. In May, she said her long-term price target for bitcoin is $US500,000 ($AU679,810). Bitcoin is currently trading around $US46,000 ($AU62,543).
Ark’s move towards Canadian bitcoin ETFs comes as the US continues to delay approval of the investment vehicles in the country. Currently, the US SEC is sitting on over a dozen crypto-focused ETF applications.
ARKW slipped 1.1% after the Monday opening bell.