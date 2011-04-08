Cathie Black To NPR?

Should just-fired schools chancellor Cathie Black want to get back in the media game there a plenty of big openings that might suit, points out Keith Kelly.



Black, who headed up Hearst for many years before being plucked by Bloomberg for an unfortunate run in government, might be a nice fit for either NPR or Time Inc.

NPR has been without a CEO since Vivian Schiller‘s abrupt departure last month following yet another James O’Keefe debacle.

And Time Inc has been without a chairman and CEO since Jack Griffin was booted as after only five months on the job.

In the larger scheme of things not a bad time to be a high end media exec looking for a job. Though, according to Kelly, Black may need to brush up on her digital chops: “”They [Time Inc.] want someone with digital chops, and that person is not Cathie.”

