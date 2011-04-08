Cathie Black Out As NYC Schools Chancellor

That was fast.



Former Hearst head Cathie Black, the immensely controversial schools chancellor appointed by Mayor Bloomberg earlier this year, is already out.

NY1 reports she will be replaced by Dennis Walcott.

Update: Here’s the NYT (which, does not exactly pull any punches in their lede):

Cathleen P. Black, a magazine executive with no educational experience who was named as New York City schools chancellor last fall, will step down Thursday morning, officials said, after a tumultuous and brief tenure.

Ms. Black will be replaced by Deputy Mayor Dennis M. Walcott, who has long aided the mayor in educational matters, officials said.

In the meantime, take a look at the swanky office tower Cathie Black left to head up NYC schools

