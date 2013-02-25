Catherine Zeta-Jones Owned Her 'Chicago' Performance

During the tribute to musicals of the past decade, Catherine Zeta-Jones reprised her role from “Chicago” to perform “All That Jazz.”



The film may have come out a decade ago, but it very easily could have been 2002 from her performance.

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.