Catherine Zeta-Jones Spent Five Days In A Mental Hospital For Bipolar Disorder

Catherine Zeta-Jones announced that she’s just finished a five-day stay in a mental health facility, where she was treated for symptoms of Bipolar II disorder.



Zeta-Jones apparently wanted to get treatment out of the way before getting back to work.

She’s currently filming “Playing the Field,” a romantic comedy co-starring Gerard Butler, Jessica Biel and Dennis Quaid.

Zeta-Jones also is lined up for the buzzy “Lay the favourite,” a Vegas-set dramedy co-starring Bruce Willis and Rebecca Hall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.